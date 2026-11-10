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Gangotri Dham Closes For Winter; Maa Ganga's Idol Begins Journey To Mukhba

इस साल 10 लाख से ज्यादा श्रद्धालुओं ने गंगोत्री धाम के दर्शन किए, अब अगले छह महीने मुखबा में होंगे मां गंगा के दर्शन

GANGOTRI CHAR DHAM SEASON END GANGOTRI DHAM IN UTTARAKHAND GANGOTRI DHAM CLOSED FOR WINTER MAA GANGA IDOL JOURNEY TO MUKHBA MUKHBA WINTER SEAT OF MAA GANGA
The idol of Maa Ganga, in a decorated Utsav Doli, for its journey to the Mukhba village, also known as the winter seat of Maa Ganga. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 10, 2026 at 2:24 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Uttarkashi: The doors of the famous Gangotri Dham in Uttarakhand were closed for the winter at 12.05 PM on Tuesday (November 10), amid Vedic chants and traditional rituals on the occasion of 'Annakoot' festival and Govardhan Puja. With the closure, the Char Dham pilgrimage season has come to an end, and the winter worship of Maa Ganga will shift to Mukhba village for the next six months.

Following special prayers, Abhishek and Aarti at the Ganga Ghat, the temple doors were closed at the scheduled time. The idol of Maa Ganga was then placed in a decorated Utsav Doli (ceremonial palanquin) for its journey to Mukhba (also known as the winter seat of Maa Ganga).

GANGOTRI CHAR DHAM SEASON END GANGOTRI DHAM IN UTTARAKHAND GANGOTRI DHAM CLOSED FOR WINTER MAA GANGA IDOL JOURNEY TO MUKHBA MUKHBA WINTER SEAT OF MAA GANGA
The famous Gangotri Dham in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

The procession left Gangotri amid devotional chants and the music of an Army band and traditional instruments. Thousands of devotees gathered to bid farewell to the deity. Temple staff, sadhus and saints who remain at the shrine during winter also joined the farewell.

Gangotri pilgrimage priest Rajesh Semwal said the Utsav Doli would halt overnight at the Markandeypuri Devi Temple, where bhajans, kirtans and religious rituals would be held. It is scheduled to reach Mukhba on Wednesday, where devotees will be able to worship and have darshan of Maa Ganga during the winter months.

Akhand Jyoti To Remain Lit

GANGOTRI CHAR DHAM SEASON END GANGOTRI DHAM IN UTTARAKHAND GANGOTRI DHAM CLOSED FOR WINTER MAA GANGA IDOL JOURNEY TO MUKHBA MUKHBA WINTER SEAT OF MAA GANGA
At least 10 lakh devotees visited Gangotri Dham during this year's pilgrimage season. (ETV Bharat)

The temple's Akhand Jyoti (eternal flame), will continue to burn even after the doors are closed for winter. Gangotri Temple Committee president Dharmanand Semwal said a large copper lamp in the shrine was filled with sufficient oil to keep the flame burning.

According to the temple tradition, the lamp is expected to remain lit until the shrine reopens on Akshaya Tritiya next year. According to the temple tradition, the lamp is expected to remain lit until the shrines reopens on Akshaya Tritiya next year.

Devotees visiting after the reopening will have the opportunity to witness the flame along with the darshan of Maa Ganga, Semwal said.

Over 10 Lakh Pilgrims Visited Gangotri

More than 10 lakh devotees visited Gangotri Dham during this year's pilgrimage season, according to the temple authorities. A large number of pilgrims arrived on the final day as well, seeking darshan before the winter closure.

The temple was decorated with more than five quintals of flowers for the occasion, adding to the festive and devotional atmosphere.

With the shrine now closed, Mukhba — the winter seat of Maa Ganga — will host the deity's worship for the next six months. Devotees can visit the village to offer prayers until Gangotri Dham reopens for the next pilgrimage season.

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GANGOTRI CHAR DHAM SEASON END
GANGOTRI DHAM IN UTTARAKHAND
GANGOTRI DHAM CLOSED FOR WINTER
MAA GANGA IDOL JOURNEY TO MUKHBA
MUKHBA WINTER SEAT OF MAA GANGA

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