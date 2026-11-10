ETV Bharat / state

Gangotri Dham Closes For Winter; Maa Ganga's Idol Begins Journey To Mukhba

The idol of Maa Ganga, in a decorated Utsav Doli, for its journey to the Mukhba village, also known as the winter seat of Maa Ganga. ( ETV Bharat )

Uttarkashi: The doors of the famous Gangotri Dham in Uttarakhand were closed for the winter at 12.05 PM on Tuesday (November 10), amid Vedic chants and traditional rituals on the occasion of 'Annakoot' festival and Govardhan Puja. With the closure, the Char Dham pilgrimage season has come to an end, and the winter worship of Maa Ganga will shift to Mukhba village for the next six months.

Following special prayers, Abhishek and Aarti at the Ganga Ghat, the temple doors were closed at the scheduled time. The idol of Maa Ganga was then placed in a decorated Utsav Doli (ceremonial palanquin) for its journey to Mukhba (also known as the winter seat of Maa Ganga).

The famous Gangotri Dham in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

The procession left Gangotri amid devotional chants and the music of an Army band and traditional instruments. Thousands of devotees gathered to bid farewell to the deity. Temple staff, sadhus and saints who remain at the shrine during winter also joined the farewell.

Gangotri pilgrimage priest Rajesh Semwal said the Utsav Doli would halt overnight at the Markandeypuri Devi Temple, where bhajans, kirtans and religious rituals would be held. It is scheduled to reach Mukhba on Wednesday, where devotees will be able to worship and have darshan of Maa Ganga during the winter months.

Akhand Jyoti To Remain Lit

At least 10 lakh devotees visited Gangotri Dham during this year's pilgrimage season. (ETV Bharat)

The temple's Akhand Jyoti (eternal flame), will continue to burn even after the doors are closed for winter. Gangotri Temple Committee president Dharmanand Semwal said a large copper lamp in the shrine was filled with sufficient oil to keep the flame burning.

According to the temple tradition, the lamp is expected to remain lit until the shrine reopens on Akshaya Tritiya next year. According to the temple tradition, the lamp is expected to remain lit until the shrines reopens on Akshaya Tritiya next year.

Devotees visiting after the reopening will have the opportunity to witness the flame along with the darshan of Maa Ganga, Semwal said.