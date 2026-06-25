ETV Bharat / state

Door-To-Door 'SIR' Exercise Begins In Telangana; Expected To Go On Till July 24

Block Level Officers and teams from the election commission will begin door-to-door survey in Telangana from Thursday as part of 'SIR' exercise which has been undertaken to update the electoral list ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: The Special Comprehensive Revision of Voters’ List (SIR-SIR) in Telangana began on Thursday. This house-to-house survey will continue till July 24. All Block Level Officers (BLOs) are expected to give enumeration papers to 3,38,26,448 voters. Officials said all necessary arrangements for the survey have been completed.

Two enumeration papers have been printed to be distributed to each voter according to the district. The papers in English will be given in Hyderabad, while those in Telugu will be distributed in other districts. The exercise commenced in all 15 Assembly constituencies of Hyderabad district.

The BLOs will have to go to at least 50 houses in each booth area on a daily basis to give to the voters. They should be given to all 3,38,26,448 voters in the state. Voters are expected to complete them and submit them to the BLOs by July 24. BLOs have already been given comprehensive training mandal-wise.

Available online

BLOs will visit each house at least three times, and all voters will be given two enumeration forms. BLOs will explain to the voters the details and show them how to fill these forms. The BLOs will take one of the two filled forms and give the other as a receipt. The form can also be filled out online by downloading the official website of the Election Commission of India (ECI). The ECI have made these forms available online.

Voters will need to log in to the portal using their previously registered mobile number or EPIC card number.