Door-To-Door 'SIR' Exercise Begins In Telangana; Expected To Go On Till July 24
Officials said this exercise is expected to update the voter data and have assured to set up help desks across the Hyderabad district.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 3:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Special Comprehensive Revision of Voters’ List (SIR-SIR) in Telangana began on Thursday. This house-to-house survey will continue till July 24. All Block Level Officers (BLOs) are expected to give enumeration papers to 3,38,26,448 voters. Officials said all necessary arrangements for the survey have been completed.
Two enumeration papers have been printed to be distributed to each voter according to the district. The papers in English will be given in Hyderabad, while those in Telugu will be distributed in other districts. The exercise commenced in all 15 Assembly constituencies of Hyderabad district.
The BLOs will have to go to at least 50 houses in each booth area on a daily basis to give to the voters. They should be given to all 3,38,26,448 voters in the state. Voters are expected to complete them and submit them to the BLOs by July 24. BLOs have already been given comprehensive training mandal-wise.
Available online
BLOs will visit each house at least three times, and all voters will be given two enumeration forms. BLOs will explain to the voters the details and show them how to fill these forms. The BLOs will take one of the two filled forms and give the other as a receipt. The form can also be filled out online by downloading the official website of the Election Commission of India (ECI). The ECI have made these forms available online.
Voters will need to log in to the portal using their previously registered mobile number or EPIC card number.
This facility is available only to voters whose names are corroborated in the voter list and the Aadhaar card. If voters have any doubts regarding filling out the forms, they don't need to wait for a BLO and can call the toll-free number 1950. A voter has to verify identification and provide information. The BLOs will have details regarding mapping when the enumeration form is given to every voter. The BLO will also explain to every voter the process to fill in all the information, whether the mapping is completed or not.
Major political parties enter the field
Major political parties in the state entered the field as soon as the SIR process began. Officials have already instructed the BLOs to coordinate with the Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by the political parties at the field level. The BLOs will provide information to the BLAs at each polling booth when they go to the residence of every voter. Major political parties have already trained them, as this is the drill they follow prior to every election in the country.
So far, the details of 49,018 BLAs have been provided to the CEO's office by all major political parties. In some areas, it was provided to local EROs.
Teams Involved
- District Election Officers (DEOs): 33
- Electoral Registration Officers (EROs): 119
Assistant Electoral Registration
- Officers (AEROs): 882
- BLO Supervisors: 3,596
- BLOs: 35,985