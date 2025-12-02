ETV Bharat / state

Doon Medical College Intern Busy Talking On Phone, Falls Down Stairs, Gets 22 Stitches On Head

Dehradun: A 24-year-old MBBS intern of Doon Medical College in Dehradun was severely injured after accidentally falling down stairs from the fourth floor of his hostel building while engrossed in a mobile call on Monday.

The medical intern, Kartik Chaudhary, a resident of Kashipur in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district, was rushed to the emergency ward of the hospital with a hip fracture and severe head injuries. Currently, his condition is stable but he has got 22 stitches on his head, doctors said.

Doon Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr R S Bisht said due to the intern's critical condition, a team of doctors was engaged and he was immediately treated in the emergency. The MBBS UG intern, Kartik, is currently stable and under supervision of doctors, Dr Bisht said.