Doon Medical College Intern Busy Talking On Phone, Falls Down Stairs, Gets 22 Stitches On Head
Doon Hospital superintendent said Kartik Chaudhary suffered a hip fracture and severe head injuries.
Published : December 2, 2025 at 2:03 PM IST
Dehradun: A 24-year-old MBBS intern of Doon Medical College in Dehradun was severely injured after accidentally falling down stairs from the fourth floor of his hostel building while engrossed in a mobile call on Monday.
The medical intern, Kartik Chaudhary, a resident of Kashipur in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district, was rushed to the emergency ward of the hospital with a hip fracture and severe head injuries. Currently, his condition is stable but he has got 22 stitches on his head, doctors said.
Doon Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr R S Bisht said due to the intern's critical condition, a team of doctors was engaged and he was immediately treated in the emergency. The MBBS UG intern, Kartik, is currently stable and under supervision of doctors, Dr Bisht said.
According to the superintendent, the accident occurred in a hostel of the Doon Medical College campus in Patel Nagar, at around 1:30 pm when Kartik was speaking on phone in the fourth floor of the building. Suddenly he slipped and fell down stairs, he said. Hostel warden and some staff members present there took him to the hospital in an ambulance, he added.
"What exactly happened will be clear after the preliminary investigation is completed and statements are recorded," Dr Bisht said.
