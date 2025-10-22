'Don’t Travel In Toilets:' Minister's Appeal To Chhath Devotees As Haryana Stations Face Festive Chaos
Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Bittu said he rushed to ensure crowd management at the instruction of Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Published : October 22, 2025 at 11:57 PM IST
Ambala: The unprecedented rush in Bihar-bound trains, which are teeming with crowds for Chhath Puja, has not only baffled authorities in Haryana but also posed a challenge.
Trains heading to Bihar for Chhath Puja are experiencing maddening crowds these days, especially those travelling from Haryana to Bihar.
Passengers at the Ambala Cantt Railway Station, in particular, are facing significant difficulties while travelling to Bihar. Desperate passengers are entering trains through emergency windows instead of through the doors, and many passengers with reservation tickets are unable to board due to the crowds, sources said.
In addition to the DRM, Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Bittu also arrived at the Ambala Cantt Railway Station to inspect the situation.
In view of the increasing crowds for Chhath Puja, Bittu appealed to passengers with folded hands, saying that the Railways have no shortage of trains.
Several special trains are being run. "Please be patient. If the number of trains still falls short, we will increase the number of trains," Bittu said.
Referring to reports of crowded trains on Tuesday, he said that Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw had instructed him to rush to Ambala Cantt to assess the situation.
He further stated that passengers need not worry at all. He repeatedly appealed to passengers with folded hands. "Don't worry about missing a train. Don't travel in the toilet. More trains will arrive. There is no shortage of trains. Every facility is available for passengers at the station," he added.
When asked what provisions are available for passengers who have made reservations and miss their trains due to crowding, he said that he can discuss this with officials and will ensure that no passenger is deprived of travel rights. "Enjoy your journey comfortably. If one train leaves, another train is coming right behind it," he said.
The Ambala Cantt railway station is witnessing a massive crowd due to Chhath Puja. On Tuesday, passengers were seen trying to enter trains through the windows. Many sat on the train stairs, while others hung from the windows. Many passengers with reservations missed their trains due to the crowd.
Read more