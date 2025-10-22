ETV Bharat / state

'Don’t Travel In Toilets:' Minister's Appeal To Chhath Devotees As Haryana Stations Face Festive Chaos

Ambala: The unprecedented rush in Bihar-bound trains, which are teeming with crowds for Chhath Puja, has not only baffled authorities in Haryana but also posed a challenge.

Trains heading to Bihar for Chhath Puja are experiencing maddening crowds these days, especially those travelling from Haryana to Bihar.

Passengers at the Ambala Cantt Railway Station, in particular, are facing significant difficulties while travelling to Bihar. Desperate passengers are entering trains through emergency windows instead of through the doors, and many passengers with reservation tickets are unable to board due to the crowds, sources said.

In addition to the DRM, Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Bittu also arrived at the Ambala Cantt Railway Station to inspect the situation.

In view of the increasing crowds for Chhath Puja, Bittu appealed to passengers with folded hands, saying that the Railways have no shortage of trains.