'Don't Let Them Step Out On Polling Day': JD(U) Leader Lalan Singh Stirs Row With Viral Video; FIR Registered

Patna: Police have registered an FIR against union minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Lalan Singh after a video showed him asking party supporters to lock up opposition leaders on the polling day in upcoming Bihar Assembly polls. The action comes on the directions of the Election Commission.

The Patna district administration has said that the video surveillance team has examined the video footage. Following an investigation, an FIR has been registered against Lalan Singh alias Rajiv Ranjan Singh under relevant sections of the Indian Civil Defence Code and the Representation of the People Act, it added.

According to official sources, the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar too has issued a notice to Singh on Tuesday, giving him 24 hours to respond.

The action comes after a viral video showed Singh asking supporters during a rally to lock up rival party leaders inside their houses. Sharing the video, the Rashtriya Janata Dal(RJD) accused the JD(U) leader of “running a bulldozer over the chest of the Election Commission”.