'Don't Let Them Step Out On Polling Day': JD(U) Leader Lalan Singh Stirs Row With Viral Video; FIR Registered
In a viral video, Singh is heard telling his supporters to lock rival party leaders inside their homes on polling day prompting action by authorities.
Published : November 4, 2025 at 3:35 PM IST
Patna: Police have registered an FIR against union minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Lalan Singh after a video showed him asking party supporters to lock up opposition leaders on the polling day in upcoming Bihar Assembly polls. The action comes on the directions of the Election Commission.
The Patna district administration has said that the video surveillance team has examined the video footage. Following an investigation, an FIR has been registered against Lalan Singh alias Rajiv Ranjan Singh under relevant sections of the Indian Civil Defence Code and the Representation of the People Act, it added.
जिला प्रशासन, पटना द्वारा वीडियो निगरानी टीम के वीडियो फुटेज की जांच की गई। जांचोपरांत इस मामले में श्री ललन सिंह उर्फ श्री राजीव रंजन सिंह के विरूद्ध भारतीय नागरिक सुरक्षा संहिता एवं लोक प्रतिनिधित्व अधिनियम की सुसंगत धाराओं के तहत प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है।@CEOBihar @ECISVEEP pic.twitter.com/NVtIPpE3O8— District Administration Patna (@dm_patna) November 4, 2025
According to official sources, the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar too has issued a notice to Singh on Tuesday, giving him 24 hours to respond.
The action comes after a viral video showed Singh asking supporters during a rally to lock up rival party leaders inside their houses. Sharing the video, the Rashtriya Janata Dal(RJD) accused the JD(U) leader of “running a bulldozer over the chest of the Election Commission”.
“Central Minister Lalan Singh, while running a bulldozer over the chest of the Election Commission, is saying that the poor should not be allowed to step out of their homes on voting day! They should be locked inside the house; if they create too much fuss with their hands and feet, then take them along and let them cast their vote. Where is the dead commission?” the RJD wrote while sharing Singh's video on X.
केंद्रीय मंत्री ललन सिंह चुनाव आयोग की छाती पर बुलडोज़र चढ़ाते हुए कह रहे कि गरीबों को वोटिंग के दिन घर से निकलने नहीं देना है! घर में बंद कर देना है, अगर ज्यादा हाथ पैर जोड़ेगा तो अपने साथ ले जा कर वोट गिराने देना है।कहाँ है मरा हुआ आयोग? pic.twitter.com/BQRMQpAW3H— Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) November 4, 2025
Lalan has taken over the command of the election campaign of muscleman and JDU candidate Anant Singh in Mokama constituency, after the latter’s arrest on November 1 for his alleged involvement in the killing of gangster-politician and Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) supporter Dular Chand Yadav on October 30.
Mokama is a part of the Munger Lok Sabha constituency, which Lalan represents, and Anant had helped him in the 2024 parliamentary polls.
Meanwhile, the JDU issued a statement that the video was “distorted to show Lalan in poor light”. It demanded proper investigation to arrive at the truth.
The Bihar Assembly Elections will be held in two phases, November 6 and 11, while the counting will be done on November 14.
