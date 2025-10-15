ETV Bharat / state

'Don't Harm City That Helped You Grow': DK Shivakumar Responds To Kiran Shaw's Criticism

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday accused Biocon Chairman Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw of “damaging” the image of Karnataka and the country by repeatedly raising concerns over the IT hub’s infrastructure.

Taking to the social media platform X on Tuesday, Mazumdar-Shaw wrote, “I had an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park who said, ‘Why are the roads so bad, and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn’t the government want to support investment? I have just come from China and can’t understand why India can’t get its act together, especially when the winds are favourable.”

The post immediately went viral, with hundreds of netizens criticising the state government over bad roads and traffic snarls.

In response, Shivakumar took a defensive stance, saying, “Karnataka is not China. In China, the government is free to dig or lay roads according to its whims and fancies. We cannot do so here.”

The deputy CM asserted that the company (Biocon) should stop “hurting the city and the state that have contributed to their growth.” He also challenged them to publicly disclose the projects they have undertaken under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

“Will they (Shaw) give their land for road widening? Nobody will. One should not forget where they worked and who helped them grow,” he said. “Let them tell people what they are doing with their CSR funds. If they think blaming and threatening the government is a priority to them, it is left to them.”

Shivakumar also accused Shaw of bringing a bad name to the state and the country. “She is betraying herself and the city through her criticism of the city. Where was she for the last 25 years? Bengaluru has contributed immensely to her growth. Bengaluru is a city that employs lakhs of people and helps industrialists grow bigger and bigger. The critics should remember how much land the successive governments have given to them,” he said.

Stating that the government has been doing everything possible to address infrastructure issues, Shivakumar asked Shaw and the business community to have patience. “I am not going to question their rights. But I want them to be patient, as the government is making every possible effort to improve roads and solve garbage problems,” he said.