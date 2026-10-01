'Don't Emulate Amit Shah', Abhijeet Dipke Warns Fadnavis Ahead Of Shivaji Park Protest
Dipke said members of CJP will stage a protest at Shivaji Park on Friday regardless of whether permission is granted for the purpose or not.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 6:27 PM IST
Mumbai: Abhijit Dipke, founder and convenor of 'Cockroach Janata Party' (CJP) on Thursday warned Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of not making the same mistake as was done by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his outfit's protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
Addressing a press conference at the Mumbai Press Club, Dipke said people of the country have been living in fear for the last 12 years but that has changed now. He said people will step out of their homes to join CJP's protest against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Mumbai. He warned Fadnavis against emulating Shah noting that the lathi-charge against the protesters in Delhi had been counter-productive.
"If you want to arrest us, come right now and arrest us. Our protest will automatically gain momentum," Dipke said. He said members of CJP will stage a protest at Shivaji Park on Friday regardless of whether permission is granted for the purpose or not.
The CJP has demanded a halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of the electoral rolls and the cancellation of the SIR list, insisting instead that elections be conducted based on the 2025 electoral roll.
Dipke emphasized the demand for transparency in the Election Commission's functioning and rued "that a dictatorship under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah is underway in India".
He said Modi and Shah should not be the ones selecting election commissioners and called upon Gyanesh Kumar to resign voluntarily, labeling him a "traitor to the country."
🚨 NATIONWIDE PROTEST— Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) October 1, 2026
CJP’s nationwide agitation demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar begins tomorrow, 2nd October, in Mumbai.
We urge everyone to join the protest and raise their voice to #SaveDemocracy. pic.twitter.com/c6957Sqwgw
Even as CJP’s protest campaign is slated to kicks off on Gandhi Jayanti at Mumbai's Shivaji Park, Dipke announced that subsequent protests would be held in Goa, Bengaluru, Patna, and Ranchi, followed by a phase at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. He said Mumbai Police is different from Delhi Police and assured that CJP's protest would be peaceful.
Dipke also expressed confidence that Mumbai Police would cooperate with CJP. He said while people frequently question the issue of reservation in India, no one speaks about the management quota. He stated management quota infringes upon students' rights and undermines their right to education.
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CEC Gyanesh Kumar Must Resign, Says Dipke; Warns Of Country-Wide Protests