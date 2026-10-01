ETV Bharat / state

'Don't Emulate Amit Shah', Abhijeet Dipke Warns Fadnavis Ahead Of Shivaji Park Protest

Mumbai : Abhijit Dipke, founder and convenor of 'Cockroach Janata Party' (CJP) on Thursday warned Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of not making the same mistake as was done by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his outfit's protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Addressing a press conference at the Mumbai Press Club, Dipke said people of the country have been living in fear for the last 12 years but that has changed now. He said people will step out of their homes to join CJP's protest against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Mumbai. He warned Fadnavis against emulating Shah noting that the lathi-charge against the protesters in Delhi had been counter-productive.

"If you want to arrest us, come right now and arrest us. Our protest will automatically gain momentum," Dipke said. He said members of CJP will stage a protest at Shivaji Park on Friday regardless of whether permission is granted for the purpose or not.

The CJP has demanded a halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of the electoral rolls and the cancellation of the SIR list, insisting instead that elections be conducted based on the 2025 electoral roll.