ETV Bharat / state

Don't Eat Delhi Ka Ladoo, You'll Regret It: Mamata Warns Voters Of BJP Central Leadership

Asansol: Amidst the election fervour, the industrial belt of West Bengal's Asansol is feeling political heat as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the BJP leadership at the Centre.

"Don't eat Delhi ka laddoo, you will have to regret it! We don't make laddoos here. We make naru (a sweet made from coconut). Once we win, I will send four pots of naru from Bengal to Delhi," the Trinamool Congress supremo said at a massive public rally at the Asansol Durgapur Development Authority (ADDA) grounds in support of the Trinamool candidates Malay Ghatak and Tapas Banerjee from the Asansol North and South Assembly constituencies, respectively.

She threw a direct challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, loud and clear. "There is no point in trying to intimidate us. If you have the courage, come forward and fight us face-to-face. Retribution will be delivered through the democratic process. I will set foot in Delhi only after ousting the BJP," she said, giving a call to "capture Delhi".

She did not spare Union Home Minister Amit Shah from her barbs either. Echoing a similar sentiment, she quipped, "Here comes 'Mota Bhai', bringing the ED and CBI right along with him."

Banerjee levelled serious allegations over the voters' list. "Names are being systematically and cunningly deleted. I fought hard to get 32 ​​lakh names reinstated. There are still 90 lakh names that need to be restored, including 60 lakh Hindus and 30 lakh Muslims," she said.

On the National Register of Citizens (NRC), she said she won't allow the exercise to be implemented in Bengal under any circumstances.