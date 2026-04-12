Don't Eat Delhi Ka Ladoo, You'll Regret It: Mamata Warns Voters Of BJP Central Leadership
Throwing a direct challenge to PM Modi from an election rally in Asansol, the Trinamool supremo said retribution will be delivered through the democratic process.
Published : April 12, 2026 at 7:45 PM IST
Asansol: Amidst the election fervour, the industrial belt of West Bengal's Asansol is feeling political heat as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the BJP leadership at the Centre.
"Don't eat Delhi ka laddoo, you will have to regret it! We don't make laddoos here. We make naru (a sweet made from coconut). Once we win, I will send four pots of naru from Bengal to Delhi," the Trinamool Congress supremo said at a massive public rally at the Asansol Durgapur Development Authority (ADDA) grounds in support of the Trinamool candidates Malay Ghatak and Tapas Banerjee from the Asansol North and South Assembly constituencies, respectively.
She threw a direct challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, loud and clear. "There is no point in trying to intimidate us. If you have the courage, come forward and fight us face-to-face. Retribution will be delivered through the democratic process. I will set foot in Delhi only after ousting the BJP," she said, giving a call to "capture Delhi".
She did not spare Union Home Minister Amit Shah from her barbs either. Echoing a similar sentiment, she quipped, "Here comes 'Mota Bhai', bringing the ED and CBI right along with him."
Banerjee levelled serious allegations over the voters' list. "Names are being systematically and cunningly deleted. I fought hard to get 32 lakh names reinstated. There are still 90 lakh names that need to be restored, including 60 lakh Hindus and 30 lakh Muslims," she said.
On the National Register of Citizens (NRC), she said she won't allow the exercise to be implemented in Bengal under any circumstances.
Taking potshots at BJP leaders, she asserted, "They talk about creating a 'Sonar Bangla' (Golden Bengal). Yet they go around striking the names of Bengal's own people from the lists. The BJP is displaying sheer cowardice in Bengal."
The Trinamool made a slew of promises on the development of the Asansol-Raniganj industrial belt. She announced that an international-standard industrial cluster would be established, a shale gas plant and a new industrial corridor would be constructed, and employment opportunities would be created for thousands of youths.
At the same time, she took the Centre to task on the issue of closed industries and factories. From the Chittaranjan Locomotive Works to the cables factory, she blamed the plight on the Centre's "neglect."
On the coal theft issue, she alleged that the Central forces were in charge of security, and it is the leaders from Delhi who are siphoning off the money. "Yet they are the ones calling us thieves!" she said.
She assured the audience on the rehabilitation of people affected by landslides in the Asansol region, stating that financial assistance would be provided to them once they relocated to designated sites.
Issued a stern warning to voters, she said, "Do not share any details regarding your bank accounts with anyone. They will loot everything."
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