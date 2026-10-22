ETV Bharat / state

Donor Hands Over 121 Canvas Paintings Depicting Sai Baba's Life Journey To Shirdi Sansthan

Sai devotee K V Ramani handed over these priceless paintings to Goraksh Gadilkar, the Chief Executive Officer of Sai Baba Sansthan which will be put on display for devotees ( ETV Bharat )

Shirdi: Sai Baba devotees going to Shirdi to pay their respects will now be able to view 121 beautiful paintings depicting various incidents in the life of Sai Baba. These paintings portray his spiritual teachings and important events in Sai's life and have been donated to the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST).

The founder of the Sri Sai Trust in Chennai and a generous Sai devotee, KV Ramani, handed over these priceless paintings to SSST Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Goraksh Gadilkar.

Donor Hands Over 121 Canvas Paintings Depicting Sai Baba's Life Journey To Shirdi Sansthan (ETV Bharat)

These paintings, based on the life of Sai Baba, have been done in oil on canvas, and the size of each painting is 8 by 5 feet. Renowned painter Sunil Shetgaonkar created these paintings over the last eight years, between 2011 and 2019.

His artistry and colour scheme are said to be the main characteristics of these paintings. Different aspects of Sai Baba's life have been revealed through this pictorial form, which includes 118 stories from his life. Various incidents of Sai Baba's Dwarkamai, his darshan and important stories like the Dnyaneshwar story have been depicted in this collection.

Three separate paintings have been used to effectively present the importance of some detailed stories and the sequence of events too.

Sai devotee K V Ramani handed over these priceless paintings to Goraksh Gadilkar, the Chief Executive Officer of Sai Baba Sansthan which will be put on display for devotees (ETV Bharat)

Ramani said, "These paintings will be useful for the new generation to understand Sai Baba's life and teachings. Sai Baba's life is a message of values ​​such as faith, patience, love, compassion, service to humanity and harmony among all religions. Devotees will be introduced to these values ​​by viewing the incidents of his life through paintings."