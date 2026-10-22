Donor Hands Over 121 Canvas Paintings Depicting Sai Baba's Life Journey To Shirdi Sansthan
These paintings in the Darshan Rang Complex of the Sansthan allow devotees to see the life of Sai Baba on canvas
Published : October 22, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST
Shirdi: Sai Baba devotees going to Shirdi to pay their respects will now be able to view 121 beautiful paintings depicting various incidents in the life of Sai Baba. These paintings portray his spiritual teachings and important events in Sai's life and have been donated to the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST).
The founder of the Sri Sai Trust in Chennai and a generous Sai devotee, KV Ramani, handed over these priceless paintings to SSST Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Goraksh Gadilkar.
These paintings, based on the life of Sai Baba, have been done in oil on canvas, and the size of each painting is 8 by 5 feet. Renowned painter Sunil Shetgaonkar created these paintings over the last eight years, between 2011 and 2019.
His artistry and colour scheme are said to be the main characteristics of these paintings. Different aspects of Sai Baba's life have been revealed through this pictorial form, which includes 118 stories from his life. Various incidents of Sai Baba's Dwarkamai, his darshan and important stories like the Dnyaneshwar story have been depicted in this collection.
Three separate paintings have been used to effectively present the importance of some detailed stories and the sequence of events too.
Ramani said, "These paintings will be useful for the new generation to understand Sai Baba's life and teachings. Sai Baba's life is a message of values such as faith, patience, love, compassion, service to humanity and harmony among all religions. Devotees will be introduced to these values by viewing the incidents of his life through paintings."
Paintings to be put on display
SSST will display all these paintings in attractive frames. Separate information boards will also be created to inform Sai devotees about the scene depicted in each painting. Gadilkar said, "We plan to put on display these paintings in the Darshan Rang Complex of the Sansthan, Shri Sai Prasadalaya, Bhaktan Nivas and other suitable places."
Lakhs of Sai devotees from all across the world visit Shirdi every day to take a darshan of Sai Baba. "These paintings will not only add to the beauty of the area, but will also be an important medium to introduce Sai Baba's character," Gadilkar said.
Ramani is a devout follower of Sai Baba and has already contributed significantly to various initiatives of SSST. Gadilkar said, "These paintings donated will help in reaching out to more and more devotees about various incidents in Sai Baba's life and conveying his message to the devotees."
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