ETV Bharat / state

From Bamboo Shoots To Smoked Delicacies: DoNER Ministry Unveils Northeast’s Culinary Story

New Delhi: Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday launched the documentary series “The Enchanting 8: A Culinary Journey Through the Northeast”, highlighting the region’s diverse food traditions, indigenous ingredients and culinary heritage.

The series seeks to showcase the eight northeastern states through their distinctive cuisines and food cultures, presenting food not merely as a gastronomic experience but as an important part of the region’s history, communities and identity.

“I hope the ‘Enchanting 8’ will empower the people in the rest of the country about the delicious cuisines of the region,” said Scindia.

The initiative comes amid the government’s broader efforts to promote the Northeast as a destination for tourism, culture and investment with each state having distinct culinary traditions shaped by geography, indigenous communities and local agricultural practices.

“Through the documentary series, viewers will have an opportunity to explore the region's culinary diversity, including traditional cooking practices, locally sourced ingredients and recipes passed down through generations,” an official from the DoNER Ministry told ETV Bharat.

​The series also places the spotlight on the close relationship between food and the region’s communities. “From the use of indigenous herbs and locally grown produce to traditional methods of preparation and preservation, the documentary seeks to capture culinary practices that remain closely connected to everyday life in the Northeast,” he said.