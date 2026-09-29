From Bamboo Shoots To Smoked Delicacies: DoNER Ministry Unveils Northeast’s Culinary Story
The Enchanting 8 documentary series takes viewers on a gastronomic journey through the distinct flavours and food traditions of the region’s eight states.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 7:32 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday launched the documentary series “The Enchanting 8: A Culinary Journey Through the Northeast”, highlighting the region’s diverse food traditions, indigenous ingredients and culinary heritage.
The series seeks to showcase the eight northeastern states through their distinctive cuisines and food cultures, presenting food not merely as a gastronomic experience but as an important part of the region’s history, communities and identity.
“I hope the ‘Enchanting 8’ will empower the people in the rest of the country about the delicious cuisines of the region,” said Scindia.
The initiative comes amid the government’s broader efforts to promote the Northeast as a destination for tourism, culture and investment with each state having distinct culinary traditions shaped by geography, indigenous communities and local agricultural practices.
“Through the documentary series, viewers will have an opportunity to explore the region's culinary diversity, including traditional cooking practices, locally sourced ingredients and recipes passed down through generations,” an official from the DoNER Ministry told ETV Bharat.
The series also places the spotlight on the close relationship between food and the region’s communities. “From the use of indigenous herbs and locally grown produce to traditional methods of preparation and preservation, the documentary seeks to capture culinary practices that remain closely connected to everyday life in the Northeast,” he said.
Scindia has previously emphasised the need to leverage the region’s cultural and natural assets to strengthen tourism and economic opportunities. The culinary documentary is expected to complement such efforts by presenting the Northeast through a cultural lens and creating greater awareness of its food heritage.
“The initiative also has potential implications for local entrepreneurs, farmers, food producers and tourism stakeholders, as greater visibility for regional cuisines can create opportunities for culinary tourism and promote locally produced ingredients,” the official added.
The documentary series comes at a time when the Northeast is increasingly being positioned as an important destination for experiential tourism. Its diverse landscapes, tribal traditions, festivals, handicrafts and cuisines offer multiple avenues for visitors seeking cultural experiences.
According to the official, “The Enchanting 8” seeks to bring these elements together through food, using cuisine as a window into the lives and traditions of communities across the eight states.
The series is also expected to contribute to efforts to preserve and promote indigenous culinary knowledge, particularly traditional recipes and cooking practices that have historically been passed down within families and communities.
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