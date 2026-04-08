ETV Bharat / state

Donations To Srivari Annaprasadam Trust Cross Rs 2,500 Crore

Tirumala: Reflecting the deep faith of devotees and growing confidence in the temple administration, donations to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for the Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust have surged by a remarkable 50 per cent over the past two years.

The initiative, which provides free meals to lakhs of pilgrims visiting the Tirumala Temple, continues to receive overwhelming support from devotees across the country.

According to officials, the Trust received Rs 1,853 crore in 2023-24, rising to Rs 2,126 crore in 2024-25. In the current financial year 2025-26, donations have further increased to an impressive Rs 2,553 crore. TTD Additional Executive Officer Venkaiah Chowdary credited this growth to improved administration and enhanced facilities for devotees.

The Annaprasadam scheme plays a vital role in serving food to nearly 2.8 lakh pilgrims daily across multiple centres in Tirumala, Tirupati and Ontimitta. At the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex, meals are provided to devotees throughout the day, ensuring that no pilgrim leaves hungry after the darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

Rs 44 Lakh For A Day’s Service

To encourage greater participation, TTD offers a “One Day Donation Scheme”. Devotees can sponsor a full day’s Annaprasadam distribution for Rs 44 lakh. Alternatively, Rs 10 lakh can be contributed for breakfast, while Rs 17 lakh sponsors a single meal, including lunch or dinner.