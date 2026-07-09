ETV Bharat / state

Donation 'Theft': Adityanath Defends Ram Temple Trust; Avinash Shukla Named Prime Accused

Ayodhya/Chitrakoot: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday defended the Ram temple trust, saying the SIT probing the alleged donation theft found evidence against only eight out of nearly 150 people engaged in counting offerings, even as police took three accused into custody for further interrogation.

A preliminary report of the three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) identified Avinash Shukla as the prime accused in the case, linking him to a suspected 40-day racket involving nearly 70 instances of pilferage from the donation-counting system, sources said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused used forged receipts to collect money from devotees. The police on Wednesday took three accused -- Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra and Karunesh Pandey -- into custody for questioning after a local court granted a remand.

During their interrogation, the police recovered an old forged receipt book resembling the temple trust's earlier donation receipts, sources said.

Also, Gopal Nagarakatte alias Gopal Rao, who was removed as the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's administrator and as a specially invited member of the Trust, vacated his accommodation in the temple complex and shifted to Karsevak Puram on Wednesday, temple sources said.

A series of meetings involving Trust's treasurer Govind Dev Giri took place in Ayodhya on Wednesday amid the ongoing SIT probe into the case, senior Trust officials said. This followed the Trust's crucial meeting days ago, where the resignations of former general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra on moral grounds were accepted.

Trust sources said Giri visited Rai and discussed matters with him for nearly an hour at the Trust office. Later in the day, a delegation of Ayodhya saints met Giri and discussed recent developments in the Trust, the ongoing SIT investigation and the future course of the temple administration, according to sources familiar with the meetings.

Giri also met Gopal Rao, who maintained that he remains associated with the Trust despite being asked to stay away from its proceedings for the time being. In Chitrakoot, Chief Minister Adityanath said the entire temple trust cannot be defamed for the wrongdoing of a "handful" of individuals.

He hit out at the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, alleging they were trying to malign Ayodhya and insult the legacy of Lord Ram over the case. Defending the temple trust, Adityanath noted that the state government ordered the SIT probe at the recommendation of the Trust.

Addressing a gathering after dedicating projects worth over Rs 950 crore to the public in the holy town, the CM said the opposition parties had suddenly become active after the case surfaced because they had found "an issue" to target Ayodhya.

"You must have heard the recent reports. Congress and the Samajwadi Party suddenly became active. These are parties that have historically criticised Ayodhya, and they found an issue to exploit," he said.

The chief minister said the Trust itself informed the government that it had received inputs about alleged theft during the counting of donations and requested the constitution of a high-level SIT.

"We accepted the Trust's recommendation and constituted a high-level SIT. The investigation was conducted, and the evidence showed that only six people were found stealing. In addition, two other people were found to be part of the conspiracy, making a total of eight individuals. The SIT submitted its recommendations to the Trust, following which the Trust lodged a First Information Report (FIR), and action was taken," he said.

The CM urged people to remain vigilant against what he described as attempts to undermine India's faith and religious heritage. Meanwhile, a preliminary SIT report has identified Avinash Shukla as the prime accused in the alleged theft of devotees' offerings.