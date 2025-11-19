ETV Bharat / state

Donald Trump Jr. To Visit Udaipur For US Billionaire’s Son’s Wedding

Udaipur: Renowned as the city of lakes, Udaipur is once again set to shine with the splendour and elegance of royal destination weddings. This season, the city will host the lavish wedding of an American billionaire’s son, with American-born Elizabeth as the bride. A notable highlight of this celebration is the arrival of Donald Trump Jr., son of US President Donald Trump, who will be visiting Udaipur with his entire family for the first time.

The Jag Mandir Palace and the Manak Chowk of the City Palace are being lavishly decorated for the main wedding events scheduled to be held on Friday and Saturday. As per the itinerary, Trump Jr. will stay at the magnificent Leela Palace, nestled in the heart of Lake Pichola. A team from the US Secret Service has already arrived in Udaipur to ensure his safety.

Another big wedding is happening in Ranakpur, a town next to Udaipur, on Saturday, where Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur's granddaughter will get married at Hotel Lal Bagh in Ranakpur. Many prominent personalities, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, and other top leaders, will attend the wedding.