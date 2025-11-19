Donald Trump Jr. To Visit Udaipur For US Billionaire’s Son’s Wedding
The Jag Mandir Palace and the Manak Chowk of the City Palace are being lavishly decorated for the main events.
Published : November 19, 2025 at 2:31 PM IST
Udaipur: Renowned as the city of lakes, Udaipur is once again set to shine with the splendour and elegance of royal destination weddings. This season, the city will host the lavish wedding of an American billionaire’s son, with American-born Elizabeth as the bride. A notable highlight of this celebration is the arrival of Donald Trump Jr., son of US President Donald Trump, who will be visiting Udaipur with his entire family for the first time.
The Jag Mandir Palace and the Manak Chowk of the City Palace are being lavishly decorated for the main wedding events scheduled to be held on Friday and Saturday. As per the itinerary, Trump Jr. will stay at the magnificent Leela Palace, nestled in the heart of Lake Pichola. A team from the US Secret Service has already arrived in Udaipur to ensure his safety.
Another big wedding is happening in Ranakpur, a town next to Udaipur, on Saturday, where Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur's granddaughter will get married at Hotel Lal Bagh in Ranakpur. Many prominent personalities, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, and other top leaders, will attend the wedding.
Dozens of chartered flights are expected to land at Dabok Airport over these two days, leading to heightened security at the airport and strict monitoring of all arrivals and departures. Udaipur Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal said that the Trump family has been informed of their arrival.
The wedding season has started in Udaipur with the festival of Devuthani Ekadashi. Two royal weddings just happened at the City Palace and Udaivilas on November 7th and 8th. Over 575 destination weddings are planned in Udaipur from November 2025 to February 2026, which is expected to help the local economy.
A favourite place for celebrities, many Hollywood stars, Bollywood actors, and politicians come to Udaipur for grand weddings. The city's beautiful lakes, palaces, and royal style make it a top wedding spot worldwide.
Also read: