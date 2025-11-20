ETV Bharat / state

Donald Trump Jr And 126 Distinguished Guests From 40 Countries Visit The Taj Mahal

Agra: A total of 126 distinguished guests from 40 countries visited the Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday morning. These guests had come to New Delhi to attend the 26th International Conference of Chief Justices of the World. The delegation included former Presidents, former Prime Ministers and Chief Justices.

Donald Trump Jr., son of former US President Donald Trump, was among the notable visitors. He came with friends and visited the Taj Mahal for the first time. He is in India for a high-profile Indian American wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The City Montessori School Society is hosting the 26th International Conference of Chief Justices of the World in New Delhi, with delegates from 40 countries.