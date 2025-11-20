Donald Trump Jr And 126 Distinguished Guests From 40 Countries Visit The Taj Mahal
Delegates from 40 countries and Donald Trump Jr. visited the Taj Mahal, capturing photos, learning its history and reviewing conservation efforts during their Agra trip.
Published : November 20, 2025 at 5:42 PM IST
Agra: A total of 126 distinguished guests from 40 countries visited the Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday morning. These guests had come to New Delhi to attend the 26th International Conference of Chief Justices of the World. The delegation included former Presidents, former Prime Ministers and Chief Justices.
Donald Trump Jr., son of former US President Donald Trump, was among the notable visitors. He came with friends and visited the Taj Mahal for the first time. He is in India for a high-profile Indian American wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
The City Montessori School Society is hosting the 26th International Conference of Chief Justices of the World in New Delhi, with delegates from 40 countries.
According to ADM Protocol Prashant Tiwari, Donald Trump Jr. landed at Agra’s Kheria Airport around 2 pm on a private aircraft and, under tight security, travelled with his friends by the VIP route to a hotel near Shilpgram parking. After lunch, they visited the Taj Mahal before departing for Jamnagar, Gujarat.
All the guests were captivated by the monument’s beauty and also learnt about the Taj Mahal's history. Taj Mahal is one of the New Seven Wonders of the World and also a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage site.
Former US President Donald Trump visited Agra on February 24, 2020, along with his wife, Melania Trump, his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner. He received a grand welcome along the 14-kilometre stretch from the airport to the Taj Mahal. During his visit, he wrote in the visitor’s book that the monument symbolises India’s rich cultural heritage.
