ETV Bharat / state

Domicile Certificate Compulsory For Obtaining Driving Licence In Maharashtra From August 1

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will make the domicile certificate mandatory for obtaining a driving licence from August 1, 2026, as part of a new policy aimed at streamlining the licensing process, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik told the legislative assembly on Tuesday. He said the proposal for the new driving licence rules had been sent to the Law and Judiciary Department for approval and would be implemented after receiving the necessary clearance.

Replying to a question raised by MLA Dilip Lande during the Question Hour, the minister also said that the government was taking action against unauthorised bike taxi services while working on a regulatory framework to legalise and regulate the sector, generate state revenue, and create employment opportunities for young people.

Under the proposed policy, bike taxi operators will be required to pay a daily fee of Rs 5 to the government. An additional Rs 2 from every ride will be deposited into a welfare fund for drivers.

Sarnaik said strict action would continue against drivers who violate traffic rules or operate vehicles illegally. He said the Maharashtra Bike Taxi Rules, 2025, include special provisions to ensure the safety of women, students, and minor passengers.

The minister added that bike taxi drivers will be required to hold a valid driving licence under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and a public service vehicle badge under the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. A police character verification will also be mandatory before the badge is issued.