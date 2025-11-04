ETV Bharat / state

Domestic Workers In Karnataka Will Soon Get Statutory Protection, Minimum Wage As Govt Prepares To Table A Bill In This Connection

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government is all set to enact legislation that aims to protect the rights of approximately eight lakh domestic workers across the state, besides ensuring their welfare.

The Labour Department has already published the draft of the Karnataka Domestic Workers (Social Security & Welfare) Bill, inviting objections and feedback from the public within 30 days. The bill is expected to be tabled during the upcoming winter session of the state legislature to be held in Belagavi.

The move comes in the wake of the Supreme Court's direction to the Union Government in January to ensure statutory protection for domestic workers to safeguard their dignity and safety.

Among others, the bill primarily mandates registration of domestic workers, employers, service providers and online platforms offering domestic help services mandatory and so a written agreement between the workers and employers. In effect, the bill completely bars engagement of unregistered domestic workers.

As per the bill, the employers have to register within a month of employing a domestic worker and the service providers within a month of commencement of the Act. If a domestic worker is illiterate or a migrant, the responsibility of registration of such workers lies with the service provider, placement agency or the employer. In case of a change of employment or migration, the workers shall inform the registering authorities within 30 days of such a change.

Failing to register or employing an unregistered domestic worker will attract a jail term of up to three months and a fine of Rs 20,000 or both.