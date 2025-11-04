Domestic Workers In Karnataka Will Soon Get Statutory Protection, Minimum Wage As Govt Prepares To Table A Bill In This Connection
The bill mandates registration of domestic workers, employers, and online platforms offering services of domestic workers, besides a written agreement.
Published : November 4, 2025 at 6:15 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government is all set to enact legislation that aims to protect the rights of approximately eight lakh domestic workers across the state, besides ensuring their welfare.
The Labour Department has already published the draft of the Karnataka Domestic Workers (Social Security & Welfare) Bill, inviting objections and feedback from the public within 30 days. The bill is expected to be tabled during the upcoming winter session of the state legislature to be held in Belagavi.
The move comes in the wake of the Supreme Court's direction to the Union Government in January to ensure statutory protection for domestic workers to safeguard their dignity and safety.
Among others, the bill primarily mandates registration of domestic workers, employers, service providers and online platforms offering domestic help services mandatory and so a written agreement between the workers and employers. In effect, the bill completely bars engagement of unregistered domestic workers.
As per the bill, the employers have to register within a month of employing a domestic worker and the service providers within a month of commencement of the Act. If a domestic worker is illiterate or a migrant, the responsibility of registration of such workers lies with the service provider, placement agency or the employer. In case of a change of employment or migration, the workers shall inform the registering authorities within 30 days of such a change.
Failing to register or employing an unregistered domestic worker will attract a jail term of up to three months and a fine of Rs 20,000 or both.
The bill prescribes minimum wages for domestic workers, which will be revised periodically, and 48 working hours per week, along with a day of holiday or staggered half-day holiday twice a week. The bill also makes them eligible for reasonable working hours, periods of rest, annual paid leave and maternity leave, life insurance, accidental benefits and overtime payment.
In case of default of payment to the domestic worker, the employer is liable to make the payment along with interest. Those employers paying less than the fixed wages will attract up to six months of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000 or both.
The bill mandates the setting up of the Karnataka State Domestic Workers Social Security and Welfare Board, which will administer and monitor the fund to be set up, besides addressing disputes and grievances. The fees collected from registration of domestic workers, service providers, placement agencies and employers, up to 5% welfare fee collected from those employing domestic workers, all fines collected as per the Act and central and state government grants will contribute to the fund, which will be utilised to roll out welfare schemes for domestic workers.
The board, which will act as a quasi-judicial authority with powers of a civil court, will comprise domestic workers, employers, service providers, placement agencies and government authorities as its members.
The bill also seeks to address exploitation, harassment and abuse of domestic workers by prescribing stringent punishment. Under the bill, those sending girls and women employees to any place for immoral purposes, subject them to sexual exploitations and abuses, illegally confining domestic workers or providing any child as a domestic worker will be punished with a jail term of 3 to 7 years and a fine of up to Rs 50,000.