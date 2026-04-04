ETV Bharat / state

Domestic Help, His Wife Arrested For Stealing Jewelry Worth Lakhs From House In Punjab

Ludhiana: In a shocking theft reported from Punjab, a domestic help along with his wife stole jewelry of a woman worth lakhs in Punjab's Ludhiana, police said. The burglary was uncovered on the disclosure of the 10-year-old son of the accused.

The burglary took place at the house of a well-known industrial family at Sulekh Ram Building in Khanna where the accused Nanku alias Pappu Chaudhary had been working since COVID-19 pandemic elderly wife Suvela Kanwar (65) during the Covid period.

According to the family, Nanku lived in a quarter outside the house with his family and gradually became a trusted part of the family. He had complete knowledge of every corner of the house and even the cupboards.

Some time ago, while cleaning the house, Nanku came to know that the daughter of the family, who is based in Dubai, had kept her valuable jewellery in the cupboard of her room.

A few days ago, when the woman returned home from Dubai and opened the cupboard to get ready for an event, she was shocked to see that most of her jewellery items were missing. The family immediately questioned Nanku but he denied his involvement prompting the family to lodge a complaint with the police. Reports said that the complaint was lodged on March 9.