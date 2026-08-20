ETV Bharat / state

Dolphin Hotels Marks 29 Years By Celebrating Employee Excellence And Dedication

Hyderabad: Dolphin Hotels on Wednesday celebrated its 29th anniversary at Sitara Hotel in Ramoji Film City, with employees and their family members participating enthusiastically in the celebrations.

Dolphin Hotels Managing Director Ch Vijayeswari attended the event as the chief guest. Employees and staff members who had contributed to the company's growth through their dedicated service in the hospitality sector were felicitated and recognized for their achievements.

As part of the celebrations, 11 employees who received the loyalty award were presented with 8-gram gold coins. Eighteen employees who have completed 25 years of service with Dolphin Hotels were honoured with mementos and gifts, along with cheques for Rs 50,000 each. Awards were also presented in categories including Managerial Excellence, Achievement, Bright Beginner, Best Executive and Women Excellence. Quiz competitions were held, with prizes given to the winners.

Employees who reflected on their long association with the company became emotional and said Dolphin Hotels had played an important role in their financial stability and the development of their families.

Addressing the gathering, Vijayeswari praised the employees for their hard work and dedication, saying their contribution had been central to the company's success. She urged them to continue working with the spirit of "Atithi Devo Bhava" and to learn something new every day.