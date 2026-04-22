Stray Dogs Lead Family To Missing Woman's Body In Faridabad; Son Among Accused
The woman shared a close bond with the dogs, feeding them daily. The canines led the family to her body.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 11:48 AM IST
Faridabad: In a chilling incident from Kabulpur village in Ballabhgarh, Haryana, two stray dogs helped trace the body of a 45-year-old woman who had been missing for three days, leading police to unravel a suspected murder case. The deceased, a resident of Kabulpur Colony, had gone missing under suspicious circumstances on April 15.
According to the police, the woman's family had been searching for her since her disappearance, but found no clues. The breakthrough came on April 18, when two stray dogs - locally known as Sheru and Rocky, which the women used to feed regularly - began behaving unusually during the search.
Family members said the dogs suddenly ran towards a bushy area near a drain. When they followed, the dogs located the women's saree near the spot. One of the dogs then jumped into the drain, which was covered with dense water hyacinth. As the vegetation was disturbed, the women's feet became visible beneath the water. With the help of local residents, the body was retrieved and police were alerted.
Locals noted that the woman shared a close bond with the dogs, feeding them bread daily. The animals often stayed near her house and were protective of the area, which residents believe led them to the spot where her body was dumped.
Police spokesperson Yashpal Singh said that one accused, Jagminder Dagar, a resident of Kabulpur, has been arrested in connection with the case. "He was produced before the court after two days of remand and has been sent to judicial custody," he said.
Preliminary investigations suggest that Jagminder had visited the woman's house on April 15 on the pretext of delivering a gas cylinder. He allegedly took her along, claiming he would help pay her electricity bill. On the way back, he is suspected to have murdered her and disposed of the body in the drain.
Police have also identified the woman’s son, Paramjit, as one of the accused in the case. He is currently absconding, and teams have been deployed to trace and apprehend him.
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