ETV Bharat / state

Stray Dogs Lead Family To Missing Woman's Body In Faridabad; Son Among Accused

Faridabad: In a chilling incident from Kabulpur village in Ballabhgarh, Haryana, two stray dogs helped trace the body of a 45-year-old woman who had been missing for three days, leading police to unravel a suspected murder case. The deceased, a resident of Kabulpur Colony, had gone missing under suspicious circumstances on April 15.

According to the police, the woman's family had been searching for her since her disappearance, but found no clues. The breakthrough came on April 18, when two stray dogs - locally known as Sheru and Rocky, which the women used to feed regularly - began behaving unusually during the search.

Family members said the dogs suddenly ran towards a bushy area near a drain. When they followed, the dogs located the women's saree near the spot. One of the dogs then jumped into the drain, which was covered with dense water hyacinth. As the vegetation was disturbed, the women's feet became visible beneath the water. With the help of local residents, the body was retrieved and police were alerted.