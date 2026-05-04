Dogra-Era 'Darbar Move' Resumes In Srinagar After Five Years; Jammu Kashmir CM Receives Guard Of Honour
The biannual Darbar Move resumed in Srinagar after five years, with heightened security and ceremonial honours as government offices shifted from Jammu to Srinagar.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : May 4, 2026 at 12:20 PM IST
Srinagar: Amid tight security, the biannual practice of shifting capitals known as ‘Darbar Move’ resumed in Srinagar on Monday after five years. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took a ceremonial guard of honour at the civil secretariat here.
Heightened security was put in place as the highest seat of governance shifted from Jammu to Srinagar. Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were deployed on vital roads leading to the civil secretariat.
This is the first time the Darbar resumed in Srinagar since the practice of shifting offices between the twin capitals stopped in 2021. The offices had been functioning from Jammu since November and closed there on April 30.
The working hours for offices in secretariat in Srinagar have been fixed at 9:30 am to 5:30 pm. A summer secretariat will continue to function in Jammu as well.
Darbar Move was a bi-annual practice of shifting the seat of power to Jammu for six months during winters and moving it back to Srinagar for the remaining six months. More than five years ago, the Lieutenant Governor's administration suspended the practice because it was considered archaic and financially burdensome for the exchequer.
However, the National Conference (NC)-led government resumed the practice last year on public demand as the Jammu business community complained about losses when hundreds of families stopped travelling to the winter capital to escape the cold winters in the Valley.
In the 1870s, the Dogra Monarch Maharaja Ranbir Singh started shifting the Darbar from Srinagar to Jammu to escape harsh winter in the Valley and Jammu’s extreme heat in the summer.
The Secretariat in Jammu concluded its winter session last week after which departments began offices shifted to Srinagar. Ahead of the Darbar Move, Srinagar city was decked up with necessary repairs like filling potholes, and were carried out by public utilities. Railings and dividers were painted afresh ahead of the offices resuming at the civil secretariat.
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