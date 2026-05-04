ETV Bharat / state

Dogra-Era 'Darbar Move' Resumes In Srinagar After Five Years; Jammu Kashmir CM Receives Guard Of Honour

Srinagar: Amid tight security, the biannual practice of shifting capitals known as ‘Darbar Move’ resumed in Srinagar on Monday after five years. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took a ceremonial guard of honour at the civil secretariat here.

Heightened security was put in place as the highest seat of governance shifted from Jammu to Srinagar. Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were deployed on vital roads leading to the civil secretariat.

This is the first time the Darbar resumed in Srinagar since the practice of shifting offices between the twin capitals stopped in 2021. The offices had been functioning from Jammu since November and closed there on April 30.

The working hours for offices in secretariat in Srinagar have been fixed at 9:30 am to 5:30 pm. A summer secretariat will continue to function in Jammu as well.