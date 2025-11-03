ETV Bharat / state

Dogra-Era 'Darbar Move' Restored In J-K After Four Years As Offices Reopen In Jammu

Omar was accompanied by his father and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, his cabinet colleagues, and the Chief Secretary as the employees of the civil secretariat welcomed him.

Jammu: After a gap of four years, the Darbar Move, the biannual shifting of governance, on Monday opened in winter capital Jammu, first time since 2021 when Lieutenant Governor had stopped this practice. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who restored the practice, took the guard of honour at the civil Secretariat here.

After reaching the civil Secretariat, Omar went to the podium where a contingent of Jammu and Kashmir police and police band welcomed him and he inspected the guard of honour. The employees greeted the CM with a bouquet of flowers.

In 2021, LG Manoj Sinha had stopped the Darbar move practice in Jammu and Kashmir terming it expensive and a burden on state exchequer. But the move hadn't gone well among the traders of Jammu. During the election campaigning and also in the manifesto, NC had made a commitment to revive Darbar move practice.

Before reaching civil Secretariat, Omar walked from Shaheedi Chowk on Residency road, which is few meters away from his official residence, upto Shalimar chowk through Raghunath Bazar where traders welcomed him and garlanded him for reviving the Darbar move. The traders of Raghunath Bazar were vocal about reviving this practice as their business was dependent on people coming from Kashmir during winters.

Omar Abdullah welcomed by traders as Darbar Move is restored in Jammu (ETV Bharat)

Farooq Abdullah, who was present on the occasion, welcomed this move and said, "It is a reply to those forces who wanted to divide Jammu and Kashmir."

Farooq Abdullah also criticised LG Manoj Sinha for stopping files of the elected government and said, "LG is stopping every file due to which works for the welfare of people are getting stuck. But he can't stop the government."

The royal tradition was started by the Dogra Maharajas of Jammu and Kashmir, who would move their seat of governance between Jammu and Srinagar due to climatic considerations. As the Valley got cold by the end of October each year, the ‘Darbar’ (Royal Court) would move to the warmer weather in Jammu, and as Jammu's weather got hot by the end of April, the royal court would move back to the sanguine climate of Srinagar. The practice continued after Independence in 1947, and in this practice, J&K thus had two capitals -- the winter Jammu and the summer Kashmir. (With agency inputs)