Dog Spotted With Severed Human Leg On Shimla Medical Institute Premises; Probe Ordered

Shimla: In an incident that has sent shockwaves through the local community, a stray dog was spotted with a severed human leg in its mouth, roaming the premises of the Atal Institute of Medical Super Speciality (AIMSS) in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla on Tuesday morning.

The incident was caught on camera by shocked bystanders as the video was shared widely on social media. The incident has sparked public outrage and raised serious questions regarding the management’s handling of biomedical waste at the premier medical facility.

Speaking on the issue, Dr Sudhir Sharma, the hospital's chief medical officer, said, "The hospital administration has taken serious cognisance of this matter and a fact-finding committee has been formed to investigate the matter, consisting of Nursing superintendent Lilavati, Nodal Officer for Biomedical Waste Rajesh Verma, and Matron Lila Bodh. The committee will thoroughly investigate the matter, ascertain the facts, determine responsibility, and identify potential negligence to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future."

According to the hospital's medical supervisor, the hospital administration has sought an explanation from the cleaning supervisor regarding the matter. It is being investigated whether the human leg was disposed of as medical waste after an amputation, or for some other reason. It is also being investigated whether the door where the limb was kept was properly closed.