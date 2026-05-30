Five-Year-Old Injured In Pet Dog Attack In Rajasthan's Alwar
The boy received seven stitches on his face and is undergoing treatment at Alwar District Hospital.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
Alwar: A five-year-old boy was injured after he was attacked by a pet dog at Rajasthan's Alwar.
The incident occurred at MIA Industrial Area of Alwar when the victim, Hrithik was playing outside a house. Hrithik sustained injuries on his face and was rushed by his mother to the Alwar District Hospital. Hrithik's father Tunnu works at a plant in the industrial area.
Tunnu along with his family had arrived in Alwar a few months back from Bihar. "On Saturday, me and my family were sitting outside a house when a pet dog attacked my son and bit his face," he said. Tunnu said Hrithik screamed on being attacked by the dog and his mother rushed to the spot. "She chased the dog away following which we took Hrithik to the Alwar District Hospital," he said.
Tunni said Hrithik received seven stitches on his face. The child is undergoing treatment at the hospital.
A few days back, a seven-year-old boy was critically injured after he was attacked by a pack of stray dogs at Mahanala village under Patpur police station in Odisha's Ganjam district.
The victim was identified as Arish Kumar Gouda. "Around five street dogs surrounded my son and attacked him. He sustained deep wounds on his head," said Lipa Gouda, mother of the victim.
The boy was rescued by Susant Kumar Sahoo, a mason working near the spot. He was first taken to a local government hospital, then to Berhampur MKCG from where he was shifted to a private hospital. Arish, a student of Class I from Sanakhemundi, was playing with his friends when he was attacked by the stray dogs.
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