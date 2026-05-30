ETV Bharat / state

Five-Year-Old Injured In Pet Dog Attack In Rajasthan's Alwar

Alwar: A five-year-old boy was injured after he was attacked by a pet dog at Rajasthan's Alwar.

The incident occurred at MIA Industrial Area of Alwar when the victim, Hrithik was playing outside a house. Hrithik sustained injuries on his face and was rushed by his mother to the Alwar District Hospital. Hrithik's father Tunnu works at a plant in the industrial area.

Tunnu along with his family had arrived in Alwar a few months back from Bihar. "On Saturday, me and my family were sitting outside a house when a pet dog attacked my son and bit his face," he said. Tunnu said Hrithik screamed on being attacked by the dog and his mother rushed to the spot. "She chased the dog away following which we took Hrithik to the Alwar District Hospital," he said.

Tunni said Hrithik received seven stitches on his face. The child is undergoing treatment at the hospital.