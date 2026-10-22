Doda Emerges As Jammu Kashmir's Second-Largest Dengue Hotspot; Public Slams Government Inaction
Doda has become Jammu and Kashmir's second-largest dengue hotspot with 241 reported cases, drawing public criticism over delayed sanitation and staff shortages, reports Amir Tantray
Published : October 22, 2026 at 8:19 PM IST
Jammu: A severe surge in dengue cases in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir has triggered fresh health concerns in the region, with people criticising the health and urban development departments for failing to contain the outbreak.
According to official data, the district has recorded 241 positive cases this year, making it the second most affected area in the Union Territory after Jammu district, which reported 863 cases.
The sudden spike triggered serious health concerns, with officials claiming that Doda historically lacked dengue transmission. “While the district recorded a few cases in 2022 and 2023, those patients had recent travel histories, whereas current cases are being contracted locally," officials added.
Umar Khan, a local health employee, said 190 cases were recorded by October 5, driven heavily by a surge in September. An additional 51 cases were logged over the following 17 days.
“There is a decrease in positive cases, but we can’t say it is the end of dengue this year. The weather has also changed, and dengue mosquito breeding has also become less," he said.
The health department found dengue larvae in multiple pockets of Doda town, but government agencies, including the Municipal Council Doda (MCD), have faced sharp criticism for failing to eliminate the breeding grounds.
Health officials maintained their role is strictly limited to mapping larvae locations, handing the data to the municipal council for clearance, and raising public awareness about prevention.
In response, municipal authorities countered that teams are actively conducting chemical fogging operations and clearing waste across local wards to halt mosquito breeding.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, MCD Executive Officer Ravi Saini said that the department sends teams to every ward to ensure cleanliness so that mosquito breeding is avoided. “We have done fogging in different areas and are trying to ensure that dengue cases become low,” he said.
However, the ground reality paints a different picture, with both the health department and MCD having failed to act on time.
Shadab Suharwardy, District President of National Conference (NC), demands immediate intervention by the concerned authorities, especially maintaining proper sanitation, cleanliness drives and ensuring proper preventive measures.
“The MCD was struggling to deliver effectively due to a severe shortage of staff, which has adversely affected sanitation and cleanliness across the town. The situation is further aggravated by the fact that the Executive Officer is holding the additional charge of three municipalities in District Doda, making it difficult to ensure effective supervision and timely action at all locations,” he said.
The NC leader alleged the administration was keeping public health on the back burner and not caring about people. “Public health cannot be compromised due to administrative shortcomings. The government must urgently address the staff shortage, strengthen anti-mosquito and fogging operations, ensure regular waste disposal and undertake systematic cleanliness drives in vulnerable areas,” he added.
Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 1,540 dengue cases so far this year, including one officially confirmed death in Samba district. However, unconfirmed reports indicate a second dengue-related fatality in Samba.
In Jammu district, 843 positive cases were reported, followed by Doda with 241 cases, Samba with 206 and the rest in other districts of the UT. So far, around 20,072 dengue tests have been done in the UT at different hospitals and medical institutes.
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