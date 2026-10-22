ETV Bharat / state

Doda Emerges As Jammu Kashmir's Second-Largest Dengue Hotspot; Public Slams Government Inaction

Representational Image ( File/ANI )

Jammu: A severe surge in dengue cases in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir has triggered fresh health concerns in the region, with people criticising the health and urban development departments for failing to contain the outbreak.

According to official data, the district has recorded 241 positive cases this year, making it the second most affected area in the Union Territory after Jammu district, which reported 863 cases.

The sudden spike triggered serious health concerns, with officials claiming that Doda historically lacked dengue transmission. “While the district recorded a few cases in 2022 and 2023, those patients had recent travel histories, whereas current cases are being contracted locally," officials added. Umar Khan, a local health employee, said 190 cases were recorded by October 5, driven heavily by a surge in September. An additional 51 cases were logged over the following 17 days. “There is a decrease in positive cases, but we can’t say it is the end of dengue this year. The weather has also changed, and dengue mosquito breeding has also become less," he said. The health department found dengue larvae in multiple pockets of Doda town, but government agencies, including the Municipal Council Doda (MCD), have faced sharp criticism for failing to eliminate the breeding grounds. Health officials maintained their role is strictly limited to mapping larvae locations, handing the data to the municipal council for clearance, and raising public awareness about prevention. In response, municipal authorities countered that teams are actively conducting chemical fogging operations and clearing waste across local wards to halt mosquito breeding.