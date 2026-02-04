Documents Recovered By Security Forces Reveal Maoists Not Ready To Surrender In Jharkhand's Saranda
The recovered documents indicate that Naxalites want to continue their jungle warfare at any cost, despite heavy police pressure.
Published : February 4, 2026 at 2:22 PM IST
Ranchi: Despite the killing of 17 Naxalites in a major encounter in Saranda in Jharkhand, high-ranking Naxal leaders with substantial bounties on their heads remain hiding in the forests and refuse to surrender. Documents recovered by security forces during recent operations reveal that these militants are determined to continue their armed struggle.
The encounter on January 22 marked the biggest anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand's history. Among those killed was Anmol, who carried a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head. The operation in Saranda forest, long considered the safest hideout for Naxalites, has created panic among the insurgents. However, recovered documents show that top Naxal leaders remain committed to fighting rather than surrendering.
Security forces launched extensive search operations following the encounter. The recovered documents indicate that Naxalites want to continue their jungle warfare at any cost, despite heavy police pressure and the constant threat of being killed in encounters. According to police figures, 50 to 55 Naxalites are still present in Saranda, with several carrying bounties of Rs 1 crore each.
Dr Michael Raj, Inspector General of Jharkhand Police (Operations), identified greed as the main reason preventing surrender. The attraction of extortion money keeps these militants in the forests. Reports suggest that top Naxal leaders are actively discouraging their cadres from surrendering, often using bribes to prevent lower-ranking members from leaving. While many junior cadres wish to abandon the jungle life and join the mainstream to avoid police encounters, they are being held back through various means.
According to Dr Raj, ideology no longer drives the Naxalite movement. Instead, the militants focus on earning money through terror, arson, and minor attacks. Only one or two senior members still follow Naxalite principles, but they have lost influence within the organisation. The Naxalites now operate more like criminal gangs, using tactics such as arson to extort money.
Security forces have established such a strong cordon around Saranda that escaping the jungle has become extremely difficult for the Naxalites. Continuous operations in the dense forests are producing consistent results. The January 22 encounter eliminated significant leadership from Kolhan, Jharkhand's region that housed the largest concentration of Naxalites. Besides Anmol with a Rs 1 crore bounty, another Anmol carrying a Rs 25 lakh bounty was also killed, along with 15 other militants.
Top leaders of the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation, including Misir Besra and Asim Mandal (both with Rs 1 crore bounties), along with Mochu, Ajay Mahto, Sagen Angaria, Ashwin, Chandan Lohra, Amit Hansda alias Aptan, Jayakant, and Rapa Munda, are currently gathered in the Saranda and Kolhan regions with their squad members. Approximately 15,000 security personnel have surrounded the area, making escape extremely difficult.
The trapped Naxalites are closely watching Odisha as a possible escape route. Their strategy appears twofold: either escape safely to Odisha or accumulate enough explosives and weapons to confront security forces again. However, the tight security cordon makes either option challenging. The operation has been intensified with five companies of Jharkhand Armed Police (Gorkha Battalion) and all companies of Jharkhand Jaguar deployed to Saranda. Fifteen Deputy Superintendents of Police and several IPS officers are monitoring the operation. Chaibasa police, Cobra, Jharkhand Jaguar, CRPF, and JAP are conducting joint operations.
Jharkhand's Naxalite movement is experiencing its worst phase. Although approximately 45 notorious Naxalites, including two with Rs 1 crore bounties, hide in Saranda, they lack the strength for direct combat. Police have not only surrounded them but have also completely cut off their supply lines, preventing them from recruiting new cadres.
The disruption of supply lines has created severe shortages of food, clothing, and medicine for the militants. Police have discovered and destroyed bunkers where Naxalites stored everyday supplies. Security forces continue to assess success not only through arrests and weapons recovery but also by the effectiveness of cutting off essential supplies to the insurgents.