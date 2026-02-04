ETV Bharat / state

Documents Recovered By Security Forces Reveal Maoists Not Ready To Surrender In Jharkhand's Saranda

Ranchi: Despite the killing of 17 Naxalites in a major encounter in Saranda in Jharkhand, high-ranking Naxal leaders with substantial bounties on their heads remain hiding in the forests and refuse to surrender. Documents recovered by security forces during recent operations reveal that these militants are determined to continue their armed struggle.

The encounter on January 22 marked the biggest anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand's history. Among those killed was Anmol, who carried a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head. The operation in Saranda forest, long considered the safest hideout for Naxalites, has created panic among the insurgents. However, recovered documents show that top Naxal leaders remain committed to fighting rather than surrendering.

Security forces launched extensive search operations following the encounter. The recovered documents indicate that Naxalites want to continue their jungle warfare at any cost, despite heavy police pressure and the constant threat of being killed in encounters. According to police figures, 50 to 55 Naxalites are still present in Saranda, with several carrying bounties of Rs 1 crore each.

Dr Michael Raj, Inspector General of Jharkhand Police (Operations), identified greed as the main reason preventing surrender. The attraction of extortion money keeps these militants in the forests. Reports suggest that top Naxal leaders are actively discouraging their cadres from surrendering, often using bribes to prevent lower-ranking members from leaving. While many junior cadres wish to abandon the jungle life and join the mainstream to avoid police encounters, they are being held back through various means.

According to Dr Raj, ideology no longer drives the Naxalite movement. Instead, the militants focus on earning money through terror, arson, and minor attacks. Only one or two senior members still follow Naxalite principles, but they have lost influence within the organisation. The Naxalites now operate more like criminal gangs, using tactics such as arson to extort money.