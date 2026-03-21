ETV Bharat / state

Doctor's Wife Charred To Death As Car Catches Fire In Sagar; Kin Cry Conspiracy

Police said Seema had been taken to a nearby hospital in the morning after she complained of severe chest pain. While Dr Patel and two other occupants managed to escape the burning car in time, Seema was trapped inside as the blaze intensified rapidly, leaving absolutely no opportunity for rescue efforts by those present.

Describing how the events unfolded before them, eyewitnesses said the fire spread with alarming and terrifying speed, engulfing the entire vehicle in raging flames within moments, turning what was a routine journey into a nightmare.

Sanodha police station in charge Bharat Singh Thakur said, "We received information around 4 am that a car caught fire near the Chana Toriya toll plaza. Upon reaching the spot and conducting an investigation, we identified the vehicle as belonging to Dr Nilesh Patel of Garhakota. While the doctor and his two acquaintances managed to escape, his wife, Seema Kurmi, was unable to get out. Within moments, the fire intensified rapidly, and the woman tragically burned to death inside the car."

According to police, the fatal event took place in the early morning hours of Saturday when the family was travelling together in their car. As the vehicle approached the toll plaza area, it suddenly caught fire and burst into flames almost immediately.

Sagar: In a heartwrenching incident, a woman was charred to death after the car she was travelling in caught fire on the Sagar-Damoh highway near the Chana Toriya toll plaza in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar, police said on Saturday. The victim, identified as Seema Kurmi (Patel), was the wife of Dr Nilesh Patel, a well-known physician from Garhakota town in the district, they added.

Panic gripped the entire scene, with petrified screams echoing through the air and a large crowd gathering helplessly as onlookers watched the horrifying blaze consume the vehicle. Local police, along with fire and rescue teams, rushed to the spot immediately, but the fire had already claimed Seema's life on the spot despite their arrival and strenuous attempts to douse the flames and provide aid. She succumbed to the intense blaze before any meaningful help could reach her or extract her from the blazing car. The body has been sent for an autopsy, and further details can only be provided once the investigation is complete, police said.

The burning car on the Sagar-Damoh highway. (ETV Bharat)

A case has been registered by the police, followed by the launch of a detailed and thorough investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident and subsequent fire. Preliminary inquiries point towards either a "short circuit" in the car's electrical system or a possible collision as the trigger that sparked the devastating fire, a police official said.

All possible angles, including any potential conspiracy, are being investigated. Forensic examination of the charred remains of the vehicle, along with further technical and scientific analysis, is currently underway to ascertain the precise sequence of events and determine the root cause beyond doubt, the official added.

However, Seema's brother, Lokesh Patel, alleged the incident to be a premeditated conspiracy. "I got a call from Nilesh that my sister was complaining of chest pain and that they were heading to Makronia. We immediately set off for Makronia. However, halfway there, we received another call stating that an accident had occurred near the Chana Toriya toll plaza. Upon reaching the spot, we found that my sister had been charred to death inside the car," he added.

Dr Nilesh Patel. (ETV Bharat)

"My sister used to frequently tell our mother that she had arguments with her husband. We suspect that she was murdered as part of a conspiracy, because there are absolutely no signs of an accident at the scene, and the other three individuals in the car are unscathed, whereas my sister got trapped and perished," he said further.

Thakur said an investigation will be conducted to determine whether this was an accident or a conspiracy. "Currently, a forensic team has been called to examine the crime scene. The investigation will reveal a great deal, specifically, whether this was indeed a road accident or, as the deceased's family suspects, a conspiracy of some kind," he added.