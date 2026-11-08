Diwali Firecrackers Can Cause Hearing Damage, Burn Injuries, Respiratory Risks: Kolkata Doctors
Doctors have cautioned against fireworks smoke and recommended prompt medical attention for injuries and protective measures.
Published : November 8, 2026 at 3:19 PM IST
Kolkata: As people celebrate Kali Puja and Diwali with lights and firecrackers in Kolkata, doctors have warned that loud explosions, burn injuries and worsening air pollution can pose serious health risks, particularly for children, elderly people and those suffering from respiratory problems.
Doctors said that a deafening firecracker noise lasting only a few seconds can cause permanent hearing damage and careless handling of fireworks can result in severe burns and eye injuries. The smoke emitted from firecrackers along with winter air pollution can aggravate COPD, asthma, or chronic respiratory issues.
Loud Firecrackers Can Damage Hearing: ENT
According to ENT specialist N K Mohan, high-intensity firecrackers can generate noise sound levels between 150 and 180 decibels, causing the eardrum to rupture and lead to permanent damage to the inner ear structures and the auditory nerves, potentially resulting in hearing loss. Even if the eardrum remains intact, the impact of the intense sound can still damage the inner ear and the auditory nerves, leading to temporary hearing impairment, he said adding, if a firecracker explodes in close proximity, it can even result in permanent hearing loss.
Dr Mohan said that the intense noise can lead to various issues, including tinnitus (a ringing or hissing sound in the ear) and dizziness.
"If such an issue arises, one should not delay and consult an ENT specialist as soon as possible. It is crucial to begin treatment within 24 hours or latest by 48 hours. If necessary, a hearing test is conducted to determine the extent of hearing loss. Once the problem is identified, the doctor may decide to administer steroids, either orally or via an injection into the ear. Starting treatment promptly increases the chances of recovering one's hearing," he explained.
Dr Mohan also advised keeping children and the elderly people away from areas where firecrackers are being burst. While children may become frightened or distressed, older people experiencing dizziness or loss of balance could fall and suffer injuries, he said.
Firecrackers Can Cause Severe Burns, Eye Injuries
Apart from noise-related damage, firecrackers can also cause severe burn injuries by sparklers.
Dr Anupam Golash, a specialist in plastic and reconstructive surgery, said that hand burns from firecrackers are most frequently caused by sparklers. If a sparkler or a 'chocolate bomb' explodes in one's hand, it can result in severe burns. Similarly, if one is not careful while lighting a ground spinner, flames can shoot toward the face.
Furthermore, an explosion of such a device can propel debris or splinters that may strike the face or eyes, causing grave injury. Injuries to the eyes, in particular, can have devastating consequences. In the event of such an accident, immediate first aid is vital, he said.
Dr Golash advised that if a hand or any other part of the body suffers burn injury, the affected area should be placed under cool, running water for 15 to 20 minutes. This can significantly reduce both the severity of the burn and the associated pain. "One must never apply toothpaste, ice, or similar substances to the burn. Do not apply ice packs. If fire or particles from fireworks come into contact with the face or eyes, rinse the area thoroughly with cold water and proceed immediately to a hospital emergency department. In the event of an eye injury, under no circumstances should there be any delay," he said.
Winter Pollution And Cracker Smoke Increases Respiratory Problems
During the festive season, the smoke from fireworks combined with winter air pollution affects the lungs and it is particularly risky for people suffering from COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) or any some respiratory ailment.
Pulmonologist Dr Arup Haldar said that increased air pollution during winter exacerbates symptoms such as coughing, phlegm production, and breathing difficulties in patients with chronic lung conditions. "COPD is a long-term lung disease, most commonly seen in the elderly. During winter, elevated levels of pollutants such as PM2.5, PM10, nitrogen dioxide, and ozone can further intensify respiratory distress in these patients," Dr Halder said.
He said that pollution can trigger a sudden worsening of COPD, which is referred to as a 'lung attack.' Each such episode can lead to a further decline in lung function. In many cases, the damage sustained by the lungs is irreversible. This is why hospital admissions for COPD patients tend to increase during the winter months. In severe cases, it can even be life-threatening, he added.
People suffering from asthma and bronchiectasis may also experience an increase in symptoms during winter. Dry weather conditions can lead to the accumulation of mucus, difficulty in expelling it, and increased inflammation of the airways. Even for those who do not have any pre-existing lung conditions, excessive air pollution can increase the risk of pneumonia.
To protect against winter pollution, Dr Haldar advised to check the Air Quality Index (AQI) alongside the daily weather forecast. If the AQI is poor, one should wear an N95 mask when going outdoors. He also recommended avoiding morning walks during the early hours in winter. According to him, it is relatively better to go for a walk between 8 am and 3 pm. However, on days when pollution levels are extremely high, it is best to avoid walking outdoors altogether; instead, one can perform light, free-hand exercises at home.
"Those who already suffer from COPD, asthma, or other chronic lung conditions, regular use of their prescribed medications and inhalers is necessary. It is also essential to get vaccinated against flu and pneumonia. If one develops a cold or cough, proper hygiene protocols should be followed to prevent the spread of infection," he explained.
Medical experts emphasised that one should not take risks that could harm their health while trying to enjoy the festivities. Maintaining a safe distance from noisy firecrackers, exercising caution when lighting them, and staying aware of winter pollution are key to avoiding serious health hazards. The joy of a festival may last only a few days, the physical harm caused by carelessness can persist for a long time or even a lifetime.
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