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Diwali Firecrackers Can Cause Hearing Damage, Burn Injuries, Respiratory Risks: Kolkata Doctors

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Kolkata: As people celebrate Kali Puja and Diwali with lights and firecrackers in Kolkata, doctors have warned that loud explosions, burn injuries and worsening air pollution can pose serious health risks, particularly for children, elderly people and those suffering from respiratory problems.

Doctors said that a deafening firecracker noise lasting only a few seconds can cause permanent hearing damage and careless handling of fireworks can result in severe burns and eye injuries. The smoke emitted from firecrackers along with winter air pollution can aggravate COPD, asthma, or chronic respiratory issues.

Loud Firecrackers Can Damage Hearing: ENT According to ENT specialist N K Mohan, high-intensity firecrackers can generate noise sound levels between 150 and 180 decibels, causing the eardrum to rupture and lead to permanent damage to the inner ear structures and the auditory nerves, potentially resulting in hearing loss. Even if the eardrum remains intact, the impact of the intense sound can still damage the inner ear and the auditory nerves, leading to temporary hearing impairment, he said adding, if a firecracker explodes in close proximity, it can even result in permanent hearing loss. Dr Mohan said that the intense noise can lead to various issues, including tinnitus (a ringing or hissing sound in the ear) and dizziness. "If such an issue arises, one should not delay and consult an ENT specialist as soon as possible. It is crucial to begin treatment within 24 hours or latest by 48 hours. If necessary, a hearing test is conducted to determine the extent of hearing loss. Once the problem is identified, the doctor may decide to administer steroids, either orally or via an injection into the ear. Starting treatment promptly increases the chances of recovering one's hearing," he explained. Dr Mohan also advised keeping children and the elderly people away from areas where firecrackers are being burst. While children may become frightened or distressed, older people experiencing dizziness or loss of balance could fall and suffer injuries, he said. Firecrackers Can Cause Severe Burns, Eye Injuries Apart from noise-related damage, firecrackers can also cause severe burn injuries by sparklers. Dr Anupam Golash, a specialist in plastic and reconstructive surgery, said that hand burns from firecrackers are most frequently caused by sparklers. If a sparkler or a 'chocolate bomb' explodes in one's hand, it can result in severe burns. Similarly, if one is not careful while lighting a ground spinner, flames can shoot toward the face. Furthermore, an explosion of such a device can propel debris or splinters that may strike the face or eyes, causing grave injury. Injuries to the eyes, in particular, can have devastating consequences. In the event of such an accident, immediate first aid is vital, he said.