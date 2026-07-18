Doctors Treat Rare Giant Brain Aneurysm Without Open Surgery At KIMS Hospitals, Seethammadhara
The patient, a resident of Visakhapatnam, had been suffering from recurrent seizures and worsening neurological symptoms for several months.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 6:57 PM IST
Visakhapatnam: Doctors at KIMS Hospitals, Seethammadhara, successfully treated a rare giant brain aneurysm in a 45-year-old man using a minimally invasive endovascular procedure.
The life-saving intervention was performed by the Neuro and Vascular Interventional Radiology team led by Dr Venkatesh Pothula, Head of Neuro and Vascular Interventional Radiology.
The patient, a resident of Visakhapatnam, had been suffering from recurrent seizures and worsening neurological symptoms for several months. After consulting several healthcare facilities, he was initially suspected of having a brain tumour before being referred to KIMS Hospitals for advanced evaluation.
A neuroimaging at the hospital revealed that he was suffering from a large dysplastic long-segment fusosaccular aneurysm of the left Middle Cerebral Artery (MCA), a rare and potentially fatal cerebrovascular disorder.
Doctors said that if left untreated, the aneurysm can cause rupture, stroke, permanent neurological damage, and disability.
The doctors used a specialised intracranial stent and reconstructed the damaged artery. They restored normal blood flow to the brain and successfully isolated the aneurysm from circulation.
"The intracranial stent enabled us to reconstruct the diseased blood vessel while preserving normal cerebral blood flow. This allowed us to successfully treat the aneurysm without performing open brain surgery," said Dr Venkatesh Pothula.
The procedure was completed successfully, and the patient recovered without any neurological complications. He has since been discharged in a stable condition.
Dr Pothula said that early diagnosis and timely treatment are critical in such cases. "With state-of-the-art endovascular technology, even highly complex aneurysms can now be treated safely and effectively through minimally invasive procedures, significantly improving patient outcomes," he added.
Read More: