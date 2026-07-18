ETV Bharat / state

Doctors Treat Rare Giant Brain Aneurysm Without Open Surgery At KIMS Hospitals, Seethammadhara

Visakhapatnam: Doctors at KIMS Hospitals, Seethammadhara, successfully treated a rare giant brain aneurysm in a 45-year-old man using a minimally invasive endovascular procedure.

The life-saving intervention was performed by the Neuro and Vascular Interventional Radiology team led by Dr Venkatesh Pothula, Head of Neuro and Vascular Interventional Radiology.

The patient, a resident of Visakhapatnam, had been suffering from recurrent seizures and worsening neurological symptoms for several months. After consulting several healthcare facilities, he was initially suspected of having a brain tumour before being referred to KIMS Hospitals for advanced evaluation.

A neuroimaging at the hospital revealed that he was suffering from a large dysplastic long-segment fusosaccular aneurysm of the left Middle Cerebral Artery (MCA), a rare and potentially fatal cerebrovascular disorder.

Doctors said that if left untreated, the aneurysm can cause rupture, stroke, permanent neurological damage, and disability.