Bhopal Doctors Save 5-Year-Old After Broken Toothbrush Gets Lodged In Throat
The medical team safely removed the toothbrush fragment without performing a tracheostomy (a surgical incision in the neck to create an airway).
Published : July 18, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
Bhopal: Doctors at Gandhi Medical College (GMC) and Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal successfully performed a complex and life-saving surgery on a five-year-old boy after a broken piece of a toothbrush was lodged deep inside his throat.
The medical team safely removed the toothbrush fragment without performing a tracheostomy (a surgical incision in the neck to create an airway).
According to hospital officials, the child is a resident of West Bengal and is both speech- and hearing-impaired. The accident occurred while he was brushing his teeth when the toothbrush snapped and sent the upper portion deep into his throat.
His family initially tried to remove the object on their own before admitting him to Hamidia Hospital after several hours. However, by that time, the child's condition had deteriorated. He had severe swelling in the palate, blood and saliva had accumulated in his mouth, he was unable to swallow, drooled continuously, and had started experiencing breathing difficulties.
Doctors found that the broken toothbrush had become lodged behind the palate, with its pointed end embedded in the tonsil. They said attempting to pull it out directly could have caused bleeding and damage to vital throat tissues.
Dr Kirti YK, Assistant Professor in the ENT Department, said, "Even a minor error during intubation could have completely blocked the airway and endangered the child's life.”
The surgery team was led by Dr Smita Soni, Head of the ENT Department, while Dr Vandana, Dr Kirti Y.K., and Dr. Sonal Awasthi successfully performed the delicate intubation.
Doctors said that if intubation through the mouth had failed, they would have had to perform a tracheostomy to establish an airway. However, the anaesthesia team secured the airway. During surgery, doctors found that the toothbrush fragment was lodged horizontally across the throat. The ENT team rotated the object into a vertical position before gently extracting it through the mouth.
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