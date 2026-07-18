ETV Bharat / state

Bhopal Doctors Save 5-Year-Old After Broken Toothbrush Gets Lodged In Throat

Bhopal: Doctors at Gandhi Medical College (GMC) and Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal successfully performed a complex and life-saving surgery on a five-year-old boy after a broken piece of a toothbrush was lodged deep inside his throat.

The medical team safely removed the toothbrush fragment without performing a tracheostomy (a surgical incision in the neck to create an airway).

According to hospital officials, the child is a resident of West Bengal and is both speech- and hearing-impaired. The accident occurred while he was brushing his teeth when the toothbrush snapped and sent the upper portion deep into his throat.

His family initially tried to remove the object on their own before admitting him to Hamidia Hospital after several hours. However, by that time, the child's condition had deteriorated. He had severe swelling in the palate, blood and saliva had accumulated in his mouth, he was unable to swallow, drooled continuously, and had started experiencing breathing difficulties.