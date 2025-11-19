ETV Bharat / state

Doctors Remove Pseudo-Tail From Child In Complex Surgery At Lucknow Hospital

Lucknow: Doctors at Balrampur Hospital successfully operated on a child with a rare and complex congenital malformation.

The child had developed a pseudo-tail in his lower back since birth due to spina bifida occulta. It appeared externally as a tail and caused pain with any strain or movement.

Sushil Kumar and Aarti Devi, residents of Tikka Rawa Chauraha village in Lucknow, reported that their one-and-a-half-year-old son had a tail since birth. They explained that many hospitals were reluctant to operate on the complex congenital condition, which caused them great concern.

Consequently, they visited Balrampur Hospital and consulted senior pediatric surgeon Dr Akhilesh Kumar, who agreed to operate on him. Dr Kumar stated that the child's surgery was performed on November 14. During the surgery, the tail, which was attached to the spinal cord membranes between the vertebrae, was carefully removed.