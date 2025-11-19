Doctors Remove Pseudo-Tail From Child In Complex Surgery At Lucknow Hospital
The one-and-a-half year child had a tail since birth. The tail was attached to the spinal cord membranes between the vertebrae.
Published : November 19, 2025 at 9:59 PM IST
Lucknow: Doctors at Balrampur Hospital successfully operated on a child with a rare and complex congenital malformation.
The child had developed a pseudo-tail in his lower back since birth due to spina bifida occulta. It appeared externally as a tail and caused pain with any strain or movement.
Sushil Kumar and Aarti Devi, residents of Tikka Rawa Chauraha village in Lucknow, reported that their one-and-a-half-year-old son had a tail since birth. They explained that many hospitals were reluctant to operate on the complex congenital condition, which caused them great concern.
Consequently, they visited Balrampur Hospital and consulted senior pediatric surgeon Dr Akhilesh Kumar, who agreed to operate on him. Dr Kumar stated that the child's surgery was performed on November 14. During the surgery, the tail, which was attached to the spinal cord membranes between the vertebrae, was carefully removed.
The child is admitted to Pediatric Ward 3 and is doing well. Both his legs are functioning normally. Urine and bowel control are normal. Dr Kumar stated that MRI, X-ray, ultrasound, and blood tests were performed before the surgery. After the results were recorded as normal, preparations for the surgery were made.
Dr Kavita Arya, Director of Balrampur Hospital, stated that advanced facilities enabled the team of doctors to successfully handle such rare congenital case. "This operation is an excellent example of the quality of pediatric health services and the commitment of our doctors," she said.
Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Himanshu Chaturvedi stated, "This was a very challenging case, which the team successfully completed with utmost efficiency. Balrampur Hospital will continue to play a leading role in such complex pediatric surgeries".
Medical Superintendent Dr Devashish Shukla stated that the safe removal of this complex tissue mass by the hospital's pediatric surgical team is a highly commendable achievement. "The hospital consistently delivers excellent results by prioritizing child health care. The child's family is overjoyed after the successful operation and expressed their gratitude to the team," he said.
