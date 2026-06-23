Doctors Remove 2.1 Kg Massive Hairball From Woman's Stomach In Faridabad
Amrita Hospital doctors said the condition could have resulted in life-threatening complications if left untreated.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 10:40 PM IST
Faridabad: Doctors at Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, successfully removed a massive 2.135-kg hairball (trichobezoar) from the stomach of a 30-year-old woman who had been suffering for months from abdominal pain, loss of appetite, nausea, weakness, and a persistent feeling of fullness even after eating small amounts of food.
The disorder is called trichotillomania and had led to a compact mass of ingested hair -- known as trichobezoar -- that had been building up in her stomach over the years, according to a statement by Amrita Hospital, Faridabad.
Despite seeking treatment at several healthcare facilities since February, the cause of her illness remained undiagnosed. A detailed evaluation at Amrita Hospital revealed a large mass of accumulated hair occupying her stomach.
According to the private hospital, the woman was suffering from trichotillomania, a mental health disorder characterised by an uncontrollable urge to pull out one's own hair. In some cases, including hers, the condition is accompanied by trichophagia, the habit of swallowing hair. Since hair cannot be digested, it gradually accumulates in the stomach and forms a solid mass known as a trichobezoar.
A team of gastrointestinal surgeons comprising Dr Salim Naik, Dr Puneet Dhar, and Dr Jaya Agrawal performed an exploratory laparotomy and successfully removed the hairball, which had taken the exact shape of the patient's stomach.
Doctors said the condition could have resulted in life-threatening complications such as intestinal obstruction, severe malnutrition, infection, or perforation of the stomach or intestine if left untreated.
"The woman came through without any complications. She was mobilised early after surgery, gradually allowed oral feeding and responded well to postoperative care. She was discharged on the fourth post-operative day in a stable condition," said the hospital.
Doctors recommended long-term psychiatric follow-up and behavioural therapy for the underlying trichotillomania and to prevent recurrence.
The treatment was provided under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) scheme, ensuring access to advanced tertiary care without any financial burden, according to the hospital.