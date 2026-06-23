ETV Bharat / state

Doctors Remove 2.1 Kg Massive Hairball From Woman's Stomach In Faridabad

Faridabad: Doctors at Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, successfully removed a massive 2.135-kg hairball (trichobezoar) from the stomach of a 30-year-old woman who had been suffering for months from abdominal pain, loss of appetite, nausea, weakness, and a persistent feeling of fullness even after eating small amounts of food.

The disorder is called trichotillomania and had led to a compact mass of ingested hair -- known as trichobezoar -- that had been building up in her stomach over the years, according to a statement by Amrita Hospital, Faridabad.

Despite seeking treatment at several healthcare facilities since February, the cause of her illness remained undiagnosed. A detailed evaluation at Amrita Hospital revealed a large mass of accumulated hair occupying her stomach.

According to the private hospital, the woman was suffering from trichotillomania, a mental health disorder characterised by an uncontrollable urge to pull out one's own hair. In some cases, including hers, the condition is accompanied by trichophagia, the habit of swallowing hair. Since hair cannot be digested, it gradually accumulates in the stomach and forms a solid mass known as a trichobezoar.