ETV Bharat / state

Doctors Save Man's Life, Remove Glass Shard Lodged In Throat After He Drinks Cold Drink In Himachal Pradesh

The situation could have proved fatal if the glass fragment had not been removed in time ( ETV Bharat )

Hamirpur: A man narrowly escaped a life-threatening situation after a small piece of glass from a cold drink bottle got lodged in his throat during a family celebration in Himachal Pradesh. A team of doctors at Medical College Hamirpur successfully removed the glass shard through an endoscopic procedure after initial investigations failed to detect it.

The patient's family first rushed him to the Sarkaghat hospital, from where doctors referred him to Medical College Hamirpur due to his critical condition.

When the patient arrived at the medical college late on Thursday night, doctors in the emergency department immediately began treatment. An X-ray and other necessary investigations were conducted, but the glass fragment could not be detected during the initial examination. Dr Purnima Patial, a specialist in the Gastroenterology Department, decided to perform an endoscopy to examine the patient's throat.