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Doctors Remove 43 Objects, Including 23 Coins, From Child's Stomach In Tiruvannamalai

From the statement of the 16-year-old boy's mother, the surgeon assumed that the objects were mistakenly swallowed by the patient, leading to extreme abdominal pain.

The objects removed during the surgery.
The objects removed during the surgery. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 30, 2026 at 2:17 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Tiruvannamalai: Doctors at a private hospital in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai have successfully removed 43 objects, including 23 metal coins, from a 16-year-old boy's stomach.

The patient from Ayyampalayam village had been suffering from severe stomach pain and was experiencing frequent nausea. When his mother took him to a renowned private hospital on the Thandarampattu Road, general surgeon Dr Sundarapandian advised a scan of the abdominal area to determine the cause of the pain.

The scan detected suspicious sharp metallic objects lodged in the boy's stomach. When the doctor questioned the mother about the matter, she reportedly informed him that the boy had often lost various items, including nail clippers and chains. Based on the information, the doctor assumed that the boy may have swallowed them.

Given the severity of stomach pain, the doctor decided to perform immediate surgery on Friday at midnight. During the procedure, 43 objects, including 23 coins of Rs 5 and Rs 10, an amulet, a nail clipper, two chains, three nails, and 15 hairpins, were removed.

The medical team also said that if these objects had stayed longer in the stomach, they would have caused further damage to the patient.

Following the procedure, the child was confirmed by doctors to be in good condition and was kept under supervision. If the improvement continues, the boy will be discharged soon, doctors said.

Dr Sundarapandian said the surgery was performed free of charge considering the financial condition of the patient's family.

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TAGGED:

SURGICAL PROCEDURE
METAL COINS
STOMACH PAIN
TIRUVANNAMALAI PVT HOSPITAL
43 OBJECTS REMOVED FROM STOMACH

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