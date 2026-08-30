ETV Bharat / state

Doctors Remove 43 Objects, Including 23 Coins, From Child's Stomach In Tiruvannamalai

Tiruvannamalai: Doctors at a private hospital in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai have successfully removed 43 objects, including 23 metal coins, from a 16-year-old boy's stomach.

The patient from Ayyampalayam village had been suffering from severe stomach pain and was experiencing frequent nausea. When his mother took him to a renowned private hospital on the Thandarampattu Road, general surgeon Dr Sundarapandian advised a scan of the abdominal area to determine the cause of the pain.

The scan detected suspicious sharp metallic objects lodged in the boy's stomach. When the doctor questioned the mother about the matter, she reportedly informed him that the boy had often lost various items, including nail clippers and chains. Based on the information, the doctor assumed that the boy may have swallowed them.

Given the severity of stomach pain, the doctor decided to perform immediate surgery on Friday at midnight. During the procedure, 43 objects, including 23 coins of Rs 5 and Rs 10, an amulet, a nail clipper, two chains, three nails, and 15 hairpins, were removed.