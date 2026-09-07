ETV Bharat / state

Doctors Remove 14 Pens, Five Spoons, Candle From 33-Year-Old Woman's Stomach In Andhra's Palnadu

Narasaraopet: Doctors at a private hospital in Narasaraopet, the headquarters of Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh, successfully removed several objects from the stomach of a 33-year-old woman patient during a surgical procedure.

P Ramachandra Reddy, a surgical specialist at Matashree Hospital, said during a press conference on Sunday that 14 pens, five wooden spoons and a candle were found inside her stomach during the surgery.

"A 33-year-old married woman from Petlurivaripalem village in Narasaraopet mandal was brought to the hospital by her family members on Saturday after she complained of chest pain. Following diagnostic tests, it was confirmed that she had pens, a candle and a spoon in the stomach," Reddy said,