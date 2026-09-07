Doctors Remove 14 Pens, Five Spoons, Candle From 33-Year-Old Woman's Stomach In Andhra's Palnadu
A surgeon at Matashree Hospital said it is yet to be confirmed how she could have swallowed so many objects, and the patient is recovering.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 1:21 PM IST
Narasaraopet: Doctors at a private hospital in Narasaraopet, the headquarters of Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh, successfully removed several objects from the stomach of a 33-year-old woman patient during a surgical procedure.
P Ramachandra Reddy, a surgical specialist at Matashree Hospital, said during a press conference on Sunday that 14 pens, five wooden spoons and a candle were found inside her stomach during the surgery.
"A 33-year-old married woman from Petlurivaripalem village in Narasaraopet mandal was brought to the hospital by her family members on Saturday after she complained of chest pain. Following diagnostic tests, it was confirmed that she had pens, a candle and a spoon in the stomach," Reddy said,
"We made a hole in her stomach through a laparoscopic procedure and took out 14 pens, 5 wooden spoons and a candle. One of these pens had a cap removed, which might have pierced her stomach and caused further pain," the surgeon added.
Reddy said it is yet to be confirmed how she could have swallowed so many objects. "The patient is recovering as expected," he added.
Nomula Hanumantha Rao, the father of the patient, said she had been suffering from mental illness for the past 10 years and her husband divorced her two months ago.
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