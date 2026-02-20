ETV Bharat / state

Doctors In Faridabad Operate On Patient In Kolkata In Haryana’s First Long-Distance Robotic Surgery

Faridabad: In what is claimed to be the first in the state, a long-distance tele-robotic surgery was performed on Wednesday at a private hospital in Haryana’s Faridabad.

This surgery was performed by the doctors of Marengo Asia Hospital on a patient at a private hospital in Kolkata, approximately 1500 kilometres away from Faridabad. The feat was achieved by a team led by Dr Ritesh Monga, Clinical Director and Head of Urology, Uro-Oncology and Renal Transplant and Senior Consultant Dr Lokendra Yadav, the doctors said in a press conference here.

According to the doctors, the patient who underwent the tele-robotic surgery had a narrowing of the right side of the urethra (a narrowing of the tube that carries urine from the right kidney to the urinary bladder). Due to the previous surgery for kidney stones in the patient, his right kidney was fifty per cent damaged, and his kidney was functioning only at fifty per cent. The patient likely had stage 3 CKD (chronic kidney disease), so doctors opted for robotic pyeloureterectomy surgery instead of open surgery.