ETV Bharat / state

Doctors At Jaipur Hospital Save Minor Girl With Rare Autoimmune Disease

Jaipur: Doctors at the government-run JK Lon Hospital in Rajasthan's Jaipur gave a new lease of life to a five-year-old girl suffering from rare autoimmune encephalitis, who remained on ventilator support for approximately 36 days.

During this period, her condition deteriorated several times, and she suffered cardiorespiratory arrest on three occasions. Each time, the medical team successfully restored her heartbeat by administering immediate CPR and advanced life support.

According to the pediatric ICU and critical care team of the hospital, the patient was in an extremely serious condition upon arrival. Dr Manish Sharma, head of critical care, said the illness had severely affected her brain, leading to breathing difficulty. As her condition deteriorated, she was placed on a ventilator.

"The child suffered cardiorespiratory arrest three times during the treatment period. Doctors administered immediate CPR and advanced life support, successfully stabilising her on each occasion. The medical team gradually reduced ventilator support while maintaining constant monitoring," Dr Sharma said.