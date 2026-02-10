ETV Bharat / state

Doctors Assigned To Remove Stray Dogs From Jodhpur Govt Hospitals

Jodhpur: In government hospitals affiliated with Dr SN Medical College in Jodhpur, doctors have been assigned the responsibility of removing stray dogs from their premises. They have been designated as nodal officers to coordinate with the municipal corporation for their capture. Similar orders were earlier issued in Kota and Jaisalmer.

Medical College principal Dr BS Jodha has issued instructions to hospital superintendents regarding prevention of stray dogs in the campuses of hospitals. Under this, dentist Dr Nirmala Bishnoi at Mandore District Hospital and Dr Naresh Chauhan at Pratapnagar District Hospital have been designated as nodal officers for the removal of stray dogs.

However, the doctors are opposing this responsibility saying it sends a wrong message about their profession. Ramniwas Senwar, president of the All Rajasthan Serving Doctors Association, Jodhpur, said in compliance with the Supreme Court's orders, the department should have followed the guidelines by creating positions such as health manager, hospital caretaker, and health assistant. "This work is the primary responsibility of the municipal body, municipal council, and municipal corporation and they should have be designated for the task. Engaging doctors for such work would send a negative message about their profession. The department should reconsider this aspect," Senwar said.