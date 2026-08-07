ETV Bharat / state

Doctors Assault Case: HC Grants Bail To Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre; Orders Time-Bound Trial

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, accused of assaulting doctors at a municipal hospital in Thane district, and ordered that the trial be fast-tracked and completed in a time-bound manner. The high court also granted bail to the four other accused in the alleged assault case that had triggered a massive outrage last month.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad imposed strict conditions on Mhatre and the other accused and ordered them to stay outside Maharashtra until the chargesheet in the case is filed. The bench in its order noted that an elected corporator is believed to be “for the people and by the people”.

“If such an elected person assaults his own voters, then it is an assault on the fabric of the democracy itself,” HC said.

“However, considering the fact that the investigation is now being carried out at a fast pace and the accused have now spent some time behind bars, we feel bail can be granted,” the court said.

The court has ordered all the accused to stay outside Maharashtra until the chargesheet is filed in the case.

“The accused will be allowed to return to Maharashtra only when the trial court frames charges in the case. Even then, they shall not contact the witnesses in the case or tamper with any evidence,” HC said.