'Doctors Are Like Living Gods', Says Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar; Urges Medics To Uphold Public Trust
Addressing the convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Shivakumar urged doctors to serve in rural areas and small towns, reports Mohammed Rafiq Mulla.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 8:27 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday urged newly graduated doctors to uphold the trust placed in them by society and dedicate themselves to serving people, particularly in rural areas.
Addressing the 28th Annual Convocation of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) at the GKVK campus in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said, "Doctors are like living gods. No matter how difficult their situation, people approach doctors with immense faith and trust. You must preserve that trust through your service."
The Chief Minister, who joined the Governor in awarding degrees to students, said the medical profession presents constant challenges and competition. He noted that doctors from Karnataka are serving in reputed hospitals across the world. "The talent, quality, service and commitment of doctors trained here are recognised globally," he said.
Calling on graduates to look beyond urban centres, Shivakumar said India is undergoing significant social and technological transformation and that quality healthcare must reach rural communities as well. "Do not focus only on cities. Serve in villages and smaller towns and help reduce the migration of people to urban areas for medical treatment," he said.
He also expressed support for efforts to create a drug-free India, Karnataka and educational campuses, while praising Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil for his leadership of the department.
Highlighting the importance of education, Shivakumar said the true strength of a university lies not in the number of students or degrees but in the quality of its teachers. "Teachers must guide students, support research and serve as role models. The Karnataka government is committed to providing all necessary support to the university," he said.
Describing RGUHS as one of the country's largest health sciences universities, he said it has 1,044 affiliated colleges and has produced nearly eight lakh graduates over the past three decades. He noted that the university was established in the name of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who believed education was a powerful tool for social equality.
The Chief Minister said Karnataka produces around 72,000 graduates annually, including 13,940 doctors every year, making it one of the largest contributors of medical professionals in the world. The state also has 72 medical colleges, the highest in the country. He pointed out that Karnataka is not only an IT hub but also a major centre for skilled human resources, with doctors and nurses from the state serving worldwide.
Sharing a personal note, Shivakumar said he could not complete his degree earlier because he entered politics as a student. "I obtained my degree from Mysore University in 2008 at the age of 47. Even after serving as a minister, the joy of receiving a degree was unmatched," he said.
Congratulating the graduates, he added, "You have a bright future ahead. The world is looking towards us. Have an ideal in life, set a goal and work towards achieving it. I wish you success in your journey."
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