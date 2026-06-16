ETV Bharat / state

'Doctors Are Like Living Gods', Says Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar; Urges Medics To Uphold Public Trust

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday urged newly graduated doctors to uphold the trust placed in them by society and dedicate themselves to serving people, particularly in rural areas.

Addressing the 28th Annual Convocation of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) at the GKVK campus in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said, "Doctors are like living gods. No matter how difficult their situation, people approach doctors with immense faith and trust. You must preserve that trust through your service."

Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar (2nd from left) along with dignitaries at convocation of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (ETV Bharat)

The Chief Minister, who joined the Governor in awarding degrees to students, said the medical profession presents constant challenges and competition. He noted that doctors from Karnataka are serving in reputed hospitals across the world. "The talent, quality, service and commitment of doctors trained here are recognised globally," he said.

Calling on graduates to look beyond urban centres, Shivakumar said India is undergoing significant social and technological transformation and that quality healthcare must reach rural communities as well. "Do not focus only on cities. Serve in villages and smaller towns and help reduce the migration of people to urban areas for medical treatment," he said.