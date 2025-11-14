Red Fort Blast: Doctors And Fertiliser Dealer Detained In Nuh District Amid Delhi Blasts Investigation
The arrests of doctors and medical students have created an atmosphere of panic in the area and raised alarm among parents.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 11:36 PM IST
Nuh: Haryana's Nuh district is under the radar of investigating agencies in connection with the Delhi blasts. A total of five people, including three doctors, have been detained in the past few days, including a fertiliser dealer.
On Friday, a team of central investigating agencies detained two more doctors from the Ferozepur Jhirka area. The detained doctors have been identified as Dr Mustaqeem, a resident of Sunhera village, and Mohammad, a resident of Ahmedbas.
Police said Dr. Mustaqeem, one of the accused, who had obtained an MBBS degree from China, did an internship at Al Falah University in Faridabad.
His internship ended on November 2. Mohammad also pursued an MBBS from Al Falah University. Information about their close ties to terrorist Umar has emerged, leading the investigating agency to take them to Delhi for questioning.
Earlier, two doctors from Nuh were also detained on Wednesday-Thursday night. Additionally, a local fertiliser dealer was arrested on suspicion of selling ammonium nitrate. Dr Rihaan, who was also arrested from Nuh city, studied at Al Falah University.
Family statement and university link
The family confirmed the detention of Mustaqeem, an assistant professor at Al Falah University. His uncle, Parmal, said, "After the blast, two Delhi Police officers came to Sunhera village. They first spoke to Mustaqeem face-to-face. They did not detain him at that time, but they asked him not to turn off his phone. He could be contacted for questioning at any time. Later that night, five vehicles arrived from Delhi, and the police officers took Mustaqeem with them."
The family claimed that Mustaqeem is a well-behaved and innocent. According to them, he was not involved in any criminal activity.
Dr Mohammad, who was detained from Ahmedbas village in the Ferozepur Jhirka block, belongs to an educated and politically well-connected family in Nuh district.
The arrests of doctors and medical students have created an atmosphere of panic in the area and raised alarm among parents. Currently, all those detained are being thoroughly interrogated in connection with the Delhi blasts. The NIA and other central agencies are conducting raids in the area. More arrests are expected in the case, police said.