ETV Bharat / state

Red Fort Blast: Doctors And Fertiliser Dealer Detained In Nuh District Amid Delhi Blasts Investigation

Nuh: Haryana's Nuh district is under the radar of investigating agencies in connection with the Delhi blasts. A total of five people, including three doctors, have been detained in the past few days, including a fertiliser dealer.

On Friday, a team of central investigating agencies detained two more doctors from the Ferozepur Jhirka area. The detained doctors have been identified as Dr Mustaqeem, a resident of Sunhera village, and Mohammad, a resident of Ahmedbas.

Police said Dr. Mustaqeem, one of the accused, who had obtained an MBBS degree from China, did an internship at Al Falah University in Faridabad.

His internship ended on November 2. Mohammad also pursued an MBBS from Al Falah University. Information about their close ties to terrorist Umar has emerged, leading the investigating agency to take them to Delhi for questioning.

Earlier, two doctors from Nuh were also detained on Wednesday-Thursday night. Additionally, a local fertiliser dealer was arrested on suspicion of selling ammonium nitrate. Dr Rihaan, who was also arrested from Nuh city, studied at Al Falah University.