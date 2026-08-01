Doctor, Wife Killed After Heavy Rock Hits Car In Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu; Daughter Injured
The vehicle suddenly came under attack from a falling boulder from the mountain, causing the driver to lose control of it and fall from hill.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 1:01 AM IST
Rampur: A doctor couple lost their lives instantly, but their daughter suffered serious injuries because of falling big rocks due to heavy rains which hit their vehicle, forcing it to roll down the cliff on the Ranabag-Devri road in the Ani subdivision of Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on Friday.
The tragic accident took place around 10:30 am when Dr. Brij Thakur (60), a gynaecologist working at the Khaneri hospital in Rampur and owner of a private clinic, was travelling with his family members. While they were driving on the hill road, the vehicle suddenly came under attack from a falling boulder from the mountain, thus causing the driver to lose control over it and fall from the hill, police said.
Both Dr Brij Thakur and his wife Sunita (54) died on the spot while their daughter Bhavya (18) was rescued in a joint rescue operation undertaken by the locals and police personnel along with members of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).
The senior officers, such as Ani Tehsildar and Block Medical Officer, arrived at the site in response to warnings issued by Karshegaad Gram Panchayat Pradhan and District Police Control Room.
According to Ani Additional Sub-Divisional Police Station (SDPS) Officer Rajiv, police have taken the legal actions required, and an investigation is being conducted in connection with the accident. The administration had asked the people to avoid unnecessary travel in the hilly regions due to heavy rains, which increased the probability of landslides.