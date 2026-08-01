ETV Bharat / state

Doctor, Wife Killed After Heavy Rock Hits Car In Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu; Daughter Injured

Rampur: A doctor couple lost their lives instantly, but their daughter suffered serious injuries because of falling big rocks due to heavy rains which hit their vehicle, forcing it to roll down the cliff on the Ranabag-Devri road in the Ani subdivision of Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

The tragic accident took place around 10:30 am when Dr. Brij Thakur (60), a gynaecologist working at the Khaneri hospital in Rampur and owner of a private clinic, was travelling with his family members. While they were driving on the hill road, the vehicle suddenly came under attack from a falling boulder from the mountain, thus causing the driver to lose control over it and fall from the hill, police said.

Both Dr Brij Thakur and his wife Sunita (54) died on the spot while their daughter Bhavya (18) was rescued in a joint rescue operation undertaken by the locals and police personnel along with members of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).