Doctor-Turned-MLA Vikrant Bhuria Treats Accident Victim, Exposes Gaps In Madhya Pradesh Rural Healthcare
Bhuria, who was travelling through the area as part of his public outreach, came across the accident victims on the road, reports Divyaraj Rathore.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 12:53 PM IST
Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Dr Vikrant Bhuria, a qualified surgeon, wore two hats on Wednesday - that of a public representative and a doctor - after stopping to help victims of a motorcycle accident in Jhabua district. He not only ensured that the injured woman was taken to hospital but also personally stitched her wounds when medical support was unavailable.
The accident took place in Bawadiya village under the Kalyanpur area, where two motorcycles collided, leaving several people injured. One of the victims, Shanti Meda, sustained serious injuries and had to be immediately treated.
Bhuria, who was travelling through the area as part of his public outreach, came across the accident victims on the road. He rushed them to the government hospital in Kalyanpur but ironically he saw no dresser was available. Without waiting for anyone, he provided primary treatment himself.
Son of former Union Minister Kantilal Bhuria, Dr Vikrant currently represents the Jhabua Assembly constituency. Prior to entering politics, he practised medicine and holds a Master’s degree in Surgery.
Speaking over the phone, Dr Vikrant said, “On my way, I came across people injured in a bike accident. A woman Shanti Meda had suffered serious injuries. We took her to the government hospital at Kalyanpur. Since there was no dresser available, I tried to fulfil my responsibility as a doctor.”
The incident also exposed several shortcomings in the healthcare system at the Kalyanpur government hospital. Although doctors suspected that the woman had suffered a shoulder fracture, an X-ray could not be conducted because the hospital’s X-ray machine was not functioning due to inadequate voltage caused by an undersized transformer.
The hospital was also found to be functioning without a dresser and a pharmacist. Essential medicines and basic resources required to treat accident victims were reportedly unavailable.
Following the incident, Bhuria said he raised the matter with the district Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) and the Collector, urging them to address the staff shortages and infrastructure deficiencies at the hospital.
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