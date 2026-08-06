ETV Bharat / state

Doctor-Turned-MLA Vikrant Bhuria Treats Accident Victim, Exposes Gaps In Madhya Pradesh Rural Healthcare

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Dr Vikrant Bhuria, a qualified surgeon, wore two hats on Wednesday - that of a public representative and a doctor - after stopping to help victims of a motorcycle accident in Jhabua district. He not only ensured that the injured woman was taken to hospital but also personally stitched her wounds when medical support was unavailable.

The accident took place in Bawadiya village under the Kalyanpur area, where two motorcycles collided, leaving several people injured. One of the victims, Shanti Meda, sustained serious injuries and had to be immediately treated.

Dr Bhuria treating the accident victim in absence of the dresser (ETV Bharat)

Bhuria, who was travelling through the area as part of his public outreach, came across the accident victims on the road. He rushed them to the government hospital in Kalyanpur but ironically he saw no dresser was available. Without waiting for anyone, he provided primary treatment himself.