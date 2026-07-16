Doctor Stabbed To Death In Dharwad, Son Injured, Wife In Police Custody
The deceased's wife is an ophthalmologist, and the police have taken her into custody based on statements of his relatives.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 12:01 PM IST
Dharwad: A doctor was brutally stabbed to death with a knife in Ranka Stello Apartment on Barakotri Road here on Wednesday.
The deceased has been identified as Dr Kiran, an anesthesiologist who worked at a private hospital. His eight-year-old son was also attacked indiscriminately. He is now under treatment at a hospital. Dr Kiran's wife is an ophthalmologist, and the police have taken her into custody based on statements from Dr Kiran's relatives.
Police said that as of now, there was no information about the accused or the reason for the killing.
As soon as the information was received, the jurisdictional suburban police and City Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar reached the spot and conducted an inspection.
Shashikumar said the police have received certain information from Dr Kiran's relatives. According to relatives, when they called Dr Kiran by phone, his wife answered and said that he was resting. When he did not answer the phone calls until the evening, relatives became suspicious and came home only to find Dr Kiran lying in a pool of blood and his son with severe injuries.
"Only three people were at home when the murder took place. Since the apartment is highly secured, there is no possibility of an outsider coming in. A thorough investigation is being conducted to determine what happened here," the Police Commissioner said.
He further said the exact reason for the incident has not been ascertained yet. "The wife is saying something because she is in shock. She is saying something strange," he added.
Relatives stated there were problems between the couple and are pointing an accusing finger at the wife. "Based on the statements of the family members, we will start our investigation," he said.
About the child's condition, the Police Commissioner said the child is now out of danger.
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