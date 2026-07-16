ETV Bharat / state

Doctor Stabbed To Death In Dharwad, Son Injured, Wife In Police Custody

Dr Kiran, an anesthesiologist, was killed in his apartment in Dharwad on Tuesday evening. ( ETV Bharat )

Dharwad: A doctor was brutally stabbed to death with a knife in Ranka Stello Apartment on Barakotri Road here on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Dr Kiran, an anesthesiologist who worked at a private hospital. His eight-year-old son was also attacked indiscriminately. He is now under treatment at a hospital. Dr Kiran's wife is an ophthalmologist, and the police have taken her into custody based on statements from Dr Kiran's relatives.

Police said that as of now, there was no information about the accused or the reason for the killing.

As soon as the information was received, the jurisdictional suburban police and City Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar reached the spot and conducted an inspection.

Shashikumar said the police have received certain information from Dr Kiran's relatives. According to relatives, when they called Dr Kiran by phone, his wife answered and said that he was resting. When he did not answer the phone calls until the evening, relatives became suspicious and came home only to find Dr Kiran lying in a pool of blood and his son with severe injuries.