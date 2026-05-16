Doctor Invites MLA's Ire For Wearing Lungi, Banian To Work At Bihar Hospital
The bizarre incident that occurred at Ramgarh Referral Hospital in Kaimur district infuriated the local MLA who reprimanded the doctor and sought action against him.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST
Patna: A doctor took everyone by surprise when he arrived at a government hospital in Bihar to attend to patients wearing lungi (men's wrap garment) and banian (ganji, vest).
The bizarre incident, which occurred at the Ramgarh Referral Hospital in Kaimur district, infuriated local MLA Satish Kumar, alias Pintu Yadav, who not only reprimanded the doctor for not being in uniform on duty, but also brought the matter to the notice of the District Magistrate and the Civil Surgeon, demanding immediate action against the erring doctor.
The incident happened after the MLA arrived at the Ramgarh Referral Hospital to inquire about the condition of four accident victims undergoing treatment there. To his utter surprise, the MLA saw the injured patients being treated by nurses as not a single doctor was present at the scene.
The MLA inquired where the on-duty doctor was, but no one seemed to have the answer. About 20 minutes later, a doctor arrived dressed in lungi and ganji, which raised the hackles of the MLA.
"Are you a doctor? Do you treat patients dressed in a lungi and ganji? Is this the attire you wear while on duty at the hospital?" the MLA shouted in a fit or rage.
Faced with the barrage of questions, the doctor was left flustered. The MLA then telephoned the Civil Surgeon and demanded that appropriate action be taken against him.
When an ETV Bharat correspondent spoke to the Kaimur Civil Surgeon, Dr Chandeshwari Rajak, regarding this incident, he stated that as a punitive measure, one day's salary has been deducted from the doctor.
"The doctor has been warned against repeating such conduct in the future. If any such complaint arises against him in the future, strict disciplinary action will be taken. Furthermore, all doctors have been instructed to strictly adhere to the protocols established by the Government of Bihar," said Dr Rajak.
Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a hospital staff said that the condition of the hospital is dismal, and neither do doctors arrive on time, nor do patients receive proper medical treatment. Dr Surendra Prasad Singh, the in-charge doctor at the Ramgarh Referral Hospital, has been serving at this very hospital for the past 20 years, the hospital staff said.
However, this is not the first incident of its kind that presented a dismal picture of Bihar's healthcare scenario. Images showing the dilapidated state and negligence prevalent in Bihar's government hospitals surface frequently. At times, rats are seen gnawing at patients' limbs, while on other occasions, dogs are spotted lounging comfortably on beds inside hospital wards.