ETV Bharat / state

Doctor Invites MLA's Ire For Wearing Lungi, Banian To Work At Bihar Hospital

The doctor being confronted by the MLA at the hospital. ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: A doctor took everyone by surprise when he arrived at a government hospital in Bihar to attend to patients wearing lungi (men's wrap garment) and banian (ganji, vest).

The bizarre incident, which occurred at the Ramgarh Referral Hospital in Kaimur district, infuriated local MLA Satish Kumar, alias Pintu Yadav, who not only reprimanded the doctor for not being in uniform on duty, but also brought the matter to the notice of the District Magistrate and the Civil Surgeon, demanding immediate action against the erring doctor.

The incident happened after the MLA arrived at the Ramgarh Referral Hospital to inquire about the condition of four accident victims undergoing treatment there. To his utter surprise, the MLA saw the injured patients being treated by nurses as not a single doctor was present at the scene.

The MLA inquired where the on-duty doctor was, but no one seemed to have the answer. About 20 minutes later, a doctor arrived dressed in lungi and ganji, which raised the hackles of the MLA.

"Are you a doctor? Do you treat patients dressed in a lungi and ganji? Is this the attire you wear while on duty at the hospital?" the MLA shouted in a fit or rage.