ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Doctor Held For Killing Domestic Help In Kailash Hills Area

“Once our team arrived at the scene, it found Dr Gupta sitting beside the woman’s body. He has not yet disclosed a motive, and we are continuing to question him,” police said.

Dr Manish Gupta, a dermatologist, was arrested after 45-year-old Meena Devi, a female domestic help, was found dead on the roof of his doctor’s house in the Kailash Hills area.

New Delhi: Police have arrested a doctor for allegedly killing a woman in South-East Delhi’s Amar Colony Police Station area, officials said.

Meena’s family said she left early Thursday morning to work at the doctor’s house. “We were shocked when informed of her death around noon. We were initially barred from seeing the body and were confused about how she died, as she had no known medical issues. Later, we were told she had been murdered,” said her son.

A neighbour working on a nearby rooftop had told police that she witnessed the doctor violently beating Meena on the terrace. The woman had been employed by Gupta for an extended period.

South-East Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Hemant Tiwari confirmed the murder, saying police have launched a probe to unravel the crime and the motive.

“The accused is in custody, and interrogation is underway to establish the facts and uncover the motive,” he said. “We are gathering evidence, statements and circumstances leading to the killing to make a strong case,” the DCP added.

Amid the panic and fear in the community, the police have assured full support to the victim’s family and are probing on priority.