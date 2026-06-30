Doctor Found Dead In Locked Car In Jaipur, Probe On
The doctor, a dermatologist at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital, was a native of Udaipurwati in Jhunjhunu district.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 2:23 PM IST
Jaipur: Jaipur Police have launched an investigation after a 37-year-old doctor was found dead inside his car in Jaipur's Adarsh Nagar area on Monday. Police said the exact cause of death will be known only after autopsy.
The incident occurred in the Frontier Colony area on Monday. Locals grew suspicious after spotting the car parked outside a house for several hours and informed the police.
Soon, a team from Adarsh Nagar police station arrived at the scene, broke the car window, and retrieved the man. Police took him to the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
Adarsh Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Manish Gupta said the deceased has been identified as Dr Sandeep Kumar Sharma, a dermatologist at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital. He was a native of Udaipurwati in Jhunjhunu district. His family has been informed, the SHO said.
"The 37-year-old doctor had arrived at Frontier Colony in his car on Monday morning. The car was parked outside a house. When the car remained parked there till afternoon, locals grew suspicious and alerted the police," Gupta said.
According to the police, when the team reached the scene, they found Sharma unconscious in the driver's seat with foam around his mouth. As the car was locked, the police broke the front window to get him out. After this, he was rushed to the SMS Hospital via ambulance but was declared dead.
Police identified him on the basis of documents found inside his car. Calls from his family were continuously coming on his mobile phone, they said.
Preliminary findings suggest the car may have run out of fuel, causing its engine to stop while the AC continued to function. It is suspected that Sharma died of suffocation caused due to excess of toxic gases inside the car, they said.
Police said investigations are underway and the exact cause of death will be clear after post-mortem.
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