ETV Bharat / state

Doctor Found Dead In Locked Car In Jaipur, Probe On

Jaipur: Jaipur Police have launched an investigation after a 37-year-old doctor was found dead inside his car in Jaipur's Adarsh Nagar area on Monday. Police said the exact cause of death will be known only after autopsy.

The incident occurred in the Frontier Colony area on Monday. Locals grew suspicious after spotting the car parked outside a house for several hours and informed the police.

Soon, a team from Adarsh Nagar police station arrived at the scene, broke the car window, and retrieved the man. Police took him to the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Adarsh ​​Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Manish Gupta said the deceased has been identified as Dr Sandeep Kumar Sharma, a dermatologist at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital. He was a native of Udaipurwati in Jhunjhunu district. His family has been informed, the SHO said.

"The 37-year-old doctor had arrived at Frontier Colony in his car on Monday morning. The car was parked outside a house. When the car remained parked there till afternoon, locals grew suspicious and alerted the police," Gupta said.