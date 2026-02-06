ETV Bharat / state

Doctor Fined Rs 45,000 For Treating Elderly Woman Using Wrong Scan Report In Tamil Nadu

The case highlighted lapses in diagnostic verification at a private hospital, leading to a penalty against the treating doctor. ( ETV Bharat )

Tiruvarur: The Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered a fine of Rs 45,000 against a doctor who treated a 66-year-old woman using the scan report of a 60-year-old man instead of her own.

The complainant, Chinthamani (66), is a resident of Kokkaladi village in Thiruthuraipoondi, Tiruvarur district, Tamil Nadu. Her husband, Pakkirisamy, works as an agricultural labourer.

Suffering from abdominal pain, Chinthamani visited a well-known private hospital on Hospital Street in Thiruthuraipoondi on July 1, 2025, for medical consultation. After examining her, Dr Abu Hanifa advised her to undergo an abdominal scan at the scan centre functioning within the same hospital.

Accordingly, she underwent the scan on the same day and submitted the report to the doctor. After reviewing it, the doctor told her that there was a problem in her abdomen and that surgery was required, and prescribed some medicines and tablets.

After taking the medicines continuously for about 10 days, Chinthamani’s abdominal pain became more severe. As a result, when she consulted another private hospital in Thiruthuraipoondi on July 10, 2025, it was revealed that at the earlier hospital, the scan report of a 60-year-old man named Govindaraj had been given to her instead of her own.