Doctor Ends Life At AIIMS Bhopal Over Alleged Workplace Harassment, Says NHRC Member

Bhopal: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanoongo has taken cognisance of a serious complaint regarding an alleged case of harassment and suicide at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal.

In a post on X on Thursday, Kanoongo said that a complaint was received about a female Assistant Professor at the institute who allegedly died by suicide after facing repeated harassment and humiliation from a senior official in her department.

The woman had filed three separate complaints against the Head of Department, accusing him of harassment, Kanoongo. However, instead of taking strict action, the hospital management allegedly attempted to suppress the matter, he said.

The complaint, according to him, further stated that the assistant professor, distressed and frustrated over the situation, consumed a sedative drug in an attempt to render herself unconscious. She later died.

Kanoongo, interestingly, had changed the names of the victim and the alleged accused HOD in the post, but had shared an AI-generated image showing a man wearing a white lab coat and a cap (usually worn by Muslims), scolding a crying young female doctor, who is shown wearing a tilak.