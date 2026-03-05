Doctor Ends Life At AIIMS Bhopal Over Alleged Workplace Harassment, Says NHRC Member
A female assistant professor allegedly died by suicide after repeated harassment complaints. NHRC has sought investigation reports from the Bhopal Police and AIIMS management.
Bhopal: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanoongo has taken cognisance of a serious complaint regarding an alleged case of harassment and suicide at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal.
In a post on X on Thursday, Kanoongo said that a complaint was received about a female Assistant Professor at the institute who allegedly died by suicide after facing repeated harassment and humiliation from a senior official in her department.
The woman had filed three separate complaints against the Head of Department, accusing him of harassment, Kanoongo. However, instead of taking strict action, the hospital management allegedly attempted to suppress the matter, he said.
The complaint, according to him, further stated that the assistant professor, distressed and frustrated over the situation, consumed a sedative drug in an attempt to render herself unconscious. She later died.
Kanoongo, interestingly, had changed the names of the victim and the alleged accused HOD in the post, but had shared an AI-generated image showing a man wearing a white lab coat and a cap (usually worn by Muslims), scolding a crying young female doctor, who is shown wearing a tilak.
Calling the matter "extremely tragic," Kanoongo said the suicide of a promising young doctor has deeply saddened everyone. He added that the NHRC has issued notices to the Bhopal Police, the management of AIIMS Bhopal, and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. They have been directed to submit a detailed investigation report.
The commission has assured that it will closely monitor the case and ensure strict action against those found guilty. It also stressed the need for system reforms to prevent such incidents in the future.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
