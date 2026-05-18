Doctor Duped Of Rs 10.5 Cr In Cryptocurrency Investment Fraud In Andhra Pradesh
Guntur Police said the accused deceived the doctor for five months, convincing him of unexpected profits through cryptocurrency investments and making him sell his assets.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST
Amaravati: A doctor from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district has allegedly been duped of Rs 10.5 crore under the pretext of cryptocurrency investment through fake online trading platforms.
Based on a complaint filed by Dr Srinivasa Reddy, a physician, police registered a case against a youth, who had allegedly lured the doctor into making fake crypto investments by promising massive financial returns.
According to the police, the accused, identified as Perikala Deepak Raj of RTC Colony in Guntur, had spent five months in gaining Dr Reddy's trust before allegedly carrying out the fraud.
Police said Deepak did a course on finance and had gained mastery over financial affairs, particularly cryptocurrency trading. Using this expertise, he reportedly convinced the doctor that cryptocurrency investments could generate extraordinary profits in a short period.
Investigators revealed that Deepak first persuaded the doctor to invest a small amount and then allegedly created fabricated documents and false transaction records showing huge profits from the investments. Believing the returns to be genuine, the doctor reportedly developed confidence and started making higher investments. During the process, Dr Reddy reportedly sold several of his assets and even borrowed money from acquaintances to continue his investments.
"The accused showed fake profit statements and convinced the victim that the investments were growing rapidly." police sources said adding that the doctor had handed over nearly Rs 10.5 crore to the accused over multiple transactions.
However, when the promised profits never materialised and repeated requests for withdrawals were allegedly ignored, the doctor grew suspicious. Upon realising he had been cheated, he approached the police and lodged a formal complaint.
Following the complaint, Guntur SP Vakul Jindal ordered action and a criminal case was registered against Deepak at the Old Guntur police station.
"We are currently examining the financial trail, transaction records, and digital evidence linked to the cryptocurrency dealings," police said.
Police are also trying to determine how many victims have been targeted using similar methods. Authorities have advised people to exercise caution before investing in cryptocurrency schemes that promise unrealistic returns or operate without proper transparency and regulation.
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