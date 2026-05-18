ETV Bharat / state

Doctor Duped Of Rs 10.5 Cr In Cryptocurrency Investment Fraud In Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: A doctor from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district has allegedly been duped of Rs 10.5 crore under the pretext of cryptocurrency investment through fake online trading platforms.

Based on a complaint filed by Dr Srinivasa Reddy, a physician, police registered a case against a youth, who had allegedly lured the doctor into making fake crypto investments by promising massive financial returns.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Perikala Deepak Raj of RTC Colony in Guntur, had spent five months in gaining Dr Reddy's trust before allegedly carrying out the fraud.

Police said Deepak did a course on finance and had gained mastery over financial affairs, particularly cryptocurrency trading. Using this expertise, he reportedly convinced the doctor that cryptocurrency investments could generate extraordinary profits in a short period.

Investigators revealed that Deepak first persuaded the doctor to invest a small amount and then allegedly created fabricated documents and false transaction records showing huge profits from the investments. Believing the returns to be genuine, the doctor reportedly developed confidence and started making higher investments. During the process, Dr Reddy reportedly sold several of his assets and even borrowed money from acquaintances to continue his investments.