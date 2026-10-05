ETV Bharat / state

Doctor Dies By Suspected Suicide After Altercation With Wife In Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur

Kanpur: A 38-year-old doctor died by suspected suicide following an altercation with his second wife during the early hours of Monday in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

The deceased has been identified as Dr Sandeep Singh, son of Raj Bahadur Singh—originally a resident of Pardevanpurwa in Lal Bangla. Posted as a doctor in Kanpur Dehat, Singh currently lived at Blossom Apartments in Nirala Nagar with his second wife, Kanchan, and their six-month-old son.

Kidwai Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Neeraj Dwivedi stated that the doctor died by suicide by shooting himself in the chest. Preliminary investigation suggests that domestic discord was the primary reason behind the suicide, Dwivedi said.

It is understood that following an altercation with his wife, Dr. Sandeep went into his room around 2 AM and shot himself in the chest with his licensed revolver. Upon hearing the sound of a gunshot, his wife, Kanchan, raised an alarm, prompting residents of the apartment complex to rush to the scene. Sandeep was hurriedly taken in critical condition to Regency Hospital in Sarvodaya Nagar, where he succumbed during treatment.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Kidwai Nagar police and a forensic team arrived at the scene. The police collected blood samples from the site and seized the licensed revolver used in the suicide. Subsequently, the body was taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem examination.