Doctor Dies By Suspected Suicide After Altercation With Wife In Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur
Police suspect that after an altercation with his wife, the doctor went to his room and killed himself at around 2 AM.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 1:32 PM IST
Kanpur: A 38-year-old doctor died by suspected suicide following an altercation with his second wife during the early hours of Monday in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.
The deceased has been identified as Dr Sandeep Singh, son of Raj Bahadur Singh—originally a resident of Pardevanpurwa in Lal Bangla. Posted as a doctor in Kanpur Dehat, Singh currently lived at Blossom Apartments in Nirala Nagar with his second wife, Kanchan, and their six-month-old son.
Kidwai Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Neeraj Dwivedi stated that the doctor died by suicide by shooting himself in the chest. Preliminary investigation suggests that domestic discord was the primary reason behind the suicide, Dwivedi said.
It is understood that following an altercation with his wife, Dr. Sandeep went into his room around 2 AM and shot himself in the chest with his licensed revolver. Upon hearing the sound of a gunshot, his wife, Kanchan, raised an alarm, prompting residents of the apartment complex to rush to the scene. Sandeep was hurriedly taken in critical condition to Regency Hospital in Sarvodaya Nagar, where he succumbed during treatment.
Upon receiving information about the incident, the Kidwai Nagar police and a forensic team arrived at the scene. The police collected blood samples from the site and seized the licensed revolver used in the suicide. Subsequently, the body was taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem examination.
The SHO said that questioning of family members and his wife is underway adding the exact cause of the incident will be fully established only after investigation is complete.
According to family members, Sandeep had entered into a love marriage with Kanchan, a native of Kasganj, after divorcing his first wife about five years ago. He also has a five-year-old daughter from his first marriage.
Discord after marriage
The deceased's father, Raj Bahadur, stated that arguments and disputes over trivial matters began between the couple shortly after his marriage to Kanchan. He said he would often intervene to pacify them.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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